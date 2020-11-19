Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Finds More Castmates to Blow This Scene With

After previously announcing most of the main crew of the Bebop quite a while back — only for the show to suffer a major setback with star John Cho’s injury — Netflix has officially confirmed a new round of casting for its live-action adaptation of the iconic Shinichiro Watanabe sci-fi anime. This time, we mostly get to hear about some of the interesting villains that will menace Spike and the crew on their adventures!

Before we meet the villains, however, Netflix also confirmed a few supporting characters. Geoff Stults will play Chalmers, Jet Black’s (played by Mustafa Shakir) former partner in the ISSP Homicide Division, who has bad blood with Jet now that he’s dating his ex-wife. Tamara Tunie will play Ana, a “surrogate mother” to Spike who operates a Jazz club on Mars (who sounds an awful lot like Annie from the Anime), while Mason Alexander Park plays Gren, “a Bowie-esque embodiment of 22nd century handsome and seductive beauty” who acts as Ana’s right-hand-person operating their club.

But beyond that, the new casting gives us a few more members of the notorious crime syndicates that play a major part in Cowboy Bebop’s underworld. Rachel House will play Mao, the Capo of the White Tiger Syndicate, bitter rivals of the Red Dragon Syndicate that is home to Spike’s bitter rival and former partner in bounty-hunting, Vicious. Speaking of Vicious (played by Alex Hassell), the new casting includes two of his henchmen: Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande will play Shin and Lin, respectively, Red Dragon operatives who are fiercely loyal to Vicious in his quest to take Spike out.

There are still some pretty big gaps in the Netflix Bebop cast missing — most notably Ed, the final Bebop crewmate that we’ve not heard a peep about yet. But this latest round of casting hopefully means that the series is ready to get back on track and start jamming. We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop plans as we learn them.