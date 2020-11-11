The Matrix 4: Everything We Know About The Cast, Release Date And Story

The Matrix 4 is set for release in late 2021, but everything about the surprise sequel is still a major mystery. While we know who’ll be returning, what filming currently looks like and when it’ll release, actual details on story and how it connects to the original Matrix trilogy are yet to be unveiled. Here’s everything we know about The Matrix 4 so far.

The Matrix 4: Australian Release Date

The Matrix 4 was set for release in mid-2021 before the coronavirus pandemic forced filming to halt in March 2020. While it returned to filming in June, the production scramble and subsequent changes to the Warner Bros. movie schedule meant it was pushed back by a few months.

As of writing, The Matrix 4 is set to release on December 26, 2021 in Australia.

READ MORE Movie Release Dates 2020-2021: Every Rescheduled Australian Release

The Matrix’s original cast is (mostly) returning

Original Matrix trilogy stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back for The Matrix 4, reprising the roles of Neo and Trinity. They’ll again be directed by the Wachowski sisters, who helmed the original three films.

Unfortunately Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, isn’t set to make an appearance in the film. The actor told New York Magazine in August he’d not been invited to return.

Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith is another original face who won’t be joining the sequel. Weaving explained this was due to scheduling conflicts, indicating Agent Smith was originally set to play a part in The Matrix 4 despite being vanquished in the final Matrix film.

Other cast members include the returning Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe (who played a much larger role in the Enter the Matrix video game than in the film), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch), Stephen Graham (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Ellen Hollman (Love and Monsters) and Andrew Caldwell (iZombie).

It’s a massive cast, but their roles in the story are mostly a big mystery. There are rumours Abdul-Mateen is playing a younger version of Morpheus but outside of these whispers, nothing else has been confirmed.

The Matrix 4’s story is still a massive mystery

At the conclusion of the original Matrix trilogy, Neo, Morpheus and Trinity sacrificed themselves to save humanity from the machines ruling the world. Both Neo and Trinity are set to appear in The Matrix 4, but how they survived (and Morpheus didn’t) is still unclear.

This is The Matrix we’re talking about though, so it’s likely down to some machine trickery, an as-yet-unexplained god-like power from Neo or something else entirely.

While it’s arguable whether we actually needed a fourth Matrix film, it appears the film’s cast has every faith the movie will repair the damage caused by the critically-hated Matrix Revolutions (a film which really isn’t that bad).

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Keanu Reeves called the film’s script “beautiful” and stated it was more of a love story.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me … That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Cast members have already described their awe at seeing Reeves return to the role of Neo, with filming said to be an “exhilarating” experience.

During filming, Reeves has been spotted with long, John Wick-style hair as well as a buzzcut like the one he sports in the original Matrix film so it’s likely The Matrix 4 will retain the dual narrative of the original movies, with action taking place inside The Matrix and the real world.

Outside of these comments, there’s a cone of secrecy around the film that likely won’t break until the first trailers launch. Filming has been very private and interviews limited due to the coronavirus pandemic so until we see more, we can only speculate about why The Matrix 4 exists, and how Neo and Trinity are able to return.

Whatever the outcome, we’re in for a wild ride.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest entertainment, tech and pop culture updates.