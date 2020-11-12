Everything We Know About Marvel’s Upcoming TV Shows

Marvel is hitting the silver screen in a big way over the next few months with major shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki arriving on Disney+ in the near future. These will be the first shows to really follow up the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame after Spider-Man: Homecoming, and will deal with the world-changing conclusion to the Avengers saga.

While Marvel has played its cards close to its chest when it comes to its upcoming TV slate, we do know a whole bunch about WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki thanks to early trailers and leaks. Here’s everything we know so far.

WandaVision will focus on Wanda’s mental health

WandaVision is set to pick up the threads of Wanda’s unravelling mental health in the wake of Avengers: Endgame which saw her partner, Vision, shattered into pieces. While we don’t know the full story just yet, the first trailers revealed Wanda travelling through alternate realities that saw her pregnant with twins, living blissfully with Vision and taking on the role of a 1950s housewife.

While the films haven’t explored her powers fully, in the comics Wanda has incredible reality-warping powers she struggles to control. It’s likely the TV show will adapt this struggle and analyse her mental state in the wake of Endgame.

WandaVision: Release Date

WandaVision is set to release in December 2020, but the exact date it’ll land on Disney+ is yet to be confirmed.

When it drops, it’ll be just six episodes long.

WandaVision: First Trailers, Glimpses, Secrets

We’ve already gotten two major trailers for WandaVision, showcasing the strange alternate realities of the show. Given Wanda’s reality-warping powers, it’s likely the series will explore the strange and unknowable throughout its six-episode run with hints it’ll take cues from the weirdness of early Fox/Marvel show Legion.

Appearances from Wanda’s baby twins (Speed and Wiccan) are very intriguing, as are all the allusion to Tom King’s excellent 2015 Vision comics run.

You can check out the first trailers below and head here to see everything new and exciting we spotted along the way:

WandaVision: What’s the deal with Evan Peters?

Okay so, this is a strange one. According to multiple sources, Evan Peters has a role in WandaVision. Normally an actor taking a role in a TV show isn’t a big deal. But because Peters has previously played the role of Quicksilver (Wanda’s brother) in Fox’s X-Men franchise, his appearance is a major surprise.

His exact role hasn’t been revealed, but it has set the rumour mill running.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the role of Quicksilver was played by Aaron Johnson, but given the strange nature of Wanda’s powers it could be that we see the first glimpses of the X-Men franchise in WandaVision thanks to Peters’ role and the involvement of alternate realities.

Technically, Fox’s X-Men does take place in an alternate universe, and now the character rights have reverted to Marvel/Disney there’s a big possibility we could see X-Men characters like Peters’ version of Quicksilver making an appearance in Marvel TV.

Then again, Peters could just be doing that thing actors do — acting. We’ll have to wait to see how this strange coincidence pans out.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is all about Captain America

Despite Steve Rogers hanging up the mantle at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it appears it’s not the end for Captain America. In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there are actually three candidates who could take up the iconic mantle: Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker (U.S. Agent). If you look closely in the initial Super Bowl trailer, you’ll see a Captain America-like figure running onto a pitch. This appears to be Walker, filling in for Steve Rogers on behalf of a mystery entity.

It’s likely the show will deal with the idea of who the ‘real’ Captain America is, with Sam and Bucky set to discover Steve’s legacy and fight bad guys along the way. In addition to the appearance of John Walker, Baron Zemo will also return. He first appeared in Captain America: Civil War as a freedom fighter who’d lost his family in the Sokovia battle of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Also returning will be Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Georges St-Pierre as Batroc (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). We still don’t have our first full trailer for the show, so there’s plenty more we don’t know about the story.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Toy Leaks

Early toy leaks from Funko have revealed decent looks at Baron Zemo’s comics accurate costume, as well as all the updates to both Sam and Bucky’s respective looks. You can view these leaks here.

Other leaks contain further spoilers for who’ll end up wearing the Captain America outfit, but we won’t share who here. If you want to find out more, you can check out this tantalising little glimpse. Beware spoilers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Release Date

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally slated to be the first Marvel show releasing this year, but coronavirus pushed back this possibility. Currently, it has no set release date and with WandaVision premiering in December 2020, it’s likely The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won’t appear until early 2021.

Like other shows on this list, it’s set to have six hour-long episodes.

Loki is the show we know the least about

While we saw an early glimpse of the Loki TV show in the initial Super Bowl trailer for Marvel’s upcoming TV slate, we still don’t know much about the show at all outside of the fact Tom Hiddleston is returning as everybody’s favourite anti-villain.

The brief appearance of Loki in the Super Bowl trailer showed him wearing a prison-like outfit labelled TVA. Fan speculation is this label refers to the Time Variance Authority, a secretive group who aim to protect the timeline from disruption — but outside of this glimpse, news is scant.

Given the Loki we see in the trailer is rumoured to be the same Loki who thieved the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame (rather than the reformed Loki we grew to love in the original Thor and Avengers movies), it’s highly likely Loki is in hot water for messing with the timeline during the events of the Loki TV show. This theory is supported by set photos which show Loki wearing a police uniform.

Loki: Season Two Renewal

Early unofficial reports Loki has been renewed for a second season ahead of release are very promising, but for now all we know is it’ll be six episodes long like the other Marvel shows.

Current cast members confirmed to make an appearance include Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino (Into the Badlands), Richard E. Grant (Logan, Star Wise: The Rise of Skywalker) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror, The Morning Show). Every major role (outside the titular one) is still a mystery.

Loki: Release Date

While Loki was originally planned for release later in 2020, filming complications caused by coronavirus has pushed back the date. The cast ended up taking around three months off at the height of the pandemic, but knock-on impacts have caused wider production issues as well, so it’s likely the delay we see is more than three months long.

As of writing, it’s confirmed for an early 2021 release, but don’t expect it before March next year.

Every new show on the Marvel TV roster is set to hit Disney+ over the next few months and into 2021. To sign up to the service, head here.