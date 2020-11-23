Mandalorian Winter Gear Lets You Dress the Child or Your Child as the Child

Like decking the halls, braving the stores on Black Friday, and enduring the rants of visiting relatives, Columbia’s annual Star Wars collaboration has become a holiday tradition. This year, it’s bringing some fun winter wear inspired by The Mandalorian. When the snow falls you can dress your child as the Child.

Starting back in 2016, Columbia released a collection of winter jackets inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That was followed by an Empire Strikes Back collection in 2017, featuring the haute couture offerings of the ice planet Hoth, and another ESB collaboration in 2018 that instead took inspiration from behind the camera as Columbia recreated the now coveted filming parkas worn by the crew in 1979 during production in Norway.

However, the one thing missing from most of these past collaborations has been offerings for younger Star Wars fans. But now that the most popular character in the Star Wars universe is a tiny green Force-wielding alien of unknown origins, Columbia’s 2020 collaboration features hoodies, vests, and coats inspired by The Mandalorian that will keep anyone warm, even in the spider-infested ice caves of Maldo Kreis.

The new Columbia The Mandalorian collection will officially be available starting at 6:01 a.m. AEDT on December 5 on the Columbia website. At this stage, it’s unclear whether you’ll be able to place an overseas order, but an online shipping service may be able to help. As in years past, they will only be available in limited quantities.

Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, In-House Art The pointy ears on The Child jacket aren't posable, but they're reinforced so they always stick straight out. Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, In-House Art A hidden pocket inside the jacket is accented with a cartoon illustration of Baby Yoda. Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, In-House Art The jacket also features a secret message written in Mando'a along the zipper. Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, In-House Art A set of pockets on either side of the hood allow the ears to be tucked away if your kid doesn't want to stand out on the playground. Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, In-House Art An adjustable velcro strap on the back prevents the fleece hood from falling into a child's face.

Columbia The Mandalorian The Child Jacket

What will probably be the most sought after piece in the new collection is Columbia’s the Child jacket, ranging in price from $US75 ($103) to $US80 ($110), depending on the size your kid needs. Like most of Columbia’s winter wear the inside is dotted with the company’s Omni-Heat reflective lining designed to trap and redirect the wearer’s body heat back onto them. The inside of the coat also features a hidden pocket with an adorable illustration of the Child, but the star of the show here is the green fleece hood with a pair of pointy Yoda ears sticking out of other side. There are pockets allowing the ears to be hidden away for kids not wanting to face the social backlash of dressing up like Baby Yoda every day at school, but where’s the fun in that?

Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, In-House Art It's unfortunate that Columbia didn't release this piece ahead of Halloween. Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, In-House Art Depending on the size of your child's ears, you might have a hard time getting the hood up. Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo, In-House Art If anyone at Columbia is reading this, you will probably sell even more of these if you make an adult-sized version too.

Columbia The Mandalorian The Child Bunting

Columbia is also including winter wear for infants in this year’s Star Wars collaboration. The $US50 ($69) the Child Bunting is a smaller and softer version of the jacket other Child jacket, but made entirely from fleece lined with sherpa fabric on the inside. Its matching hood includes a pair of pointy Yoda ears and the arms and legs all feature reversible cuffs allowing hands and feet to poke through or remain warm and protected inside. Dressing an infant up as Baby Yoda isn’t a good reason for having a baby, but it’s not not a good reason either. At least your child won’t be constantly hunted by Imps and bounty hunters.

Photo: Columbia, Other Yes, the athletic shoes are standard Mandalorian attire, although some prefer to break the creed and go with boots instead. Photo: Columbia, Other With a face mask that drops down it's a lot easier to see, eat, and blow your nose wearing this Mandalorian helmet alternative. Photo: Columbia, Other The jacket and vest combo can be worn together for maximum warmth, or separately, depending on the weather.

Columbia The Mandalorian Interchange Hybrid Jacket and Helmet Gaiter

Columbia hasn’t left out the grown up fans of The Mandalorian with this new collection. The $US300 ($412) Interchange Hybrid Jacket is actually a double layer vest and coat combination that can be worn together or separately, depending on the elements. Inspired by Mando’s Beskar armour neither the vest nor the jacket will protect the wearer from blaster fire, but they do offer added warmth using Columbia’s Omni-Heat 3D lining which pairs reflective cells with small fibres to trap body heat and warm air.

The jacket combo can also be paired with Columbia’s $US40 ($55) The Mandalorian Helmet Gaiter which tries to recreate the imposing appearance of Mando’s headgear, but don’t expect to walk into a cantina and have the locals trembling at your appearance. It will, however, strike fear into the heart of cold wet weather with water-resistant fabrics and a fleece lining. Wearing the gaiter 24/7, however, without washing it every so often, is not advised — no matter what creed you’ve taken.

Photo: Columbia

Columbia The Mandalorian Heavyweight Hoodie

Of all the pieces in Columbia’s new The Mandalorian collection, this $US120 ($165) heavyweight hoodie is easily the most low-key way to wear your fandom. Loosely inspired by Mando’s Beskar armour, the all-grey hoodie features a message written in Mando’a on the chest, and a Mudhorn insignia on the right sleeve that you don’t have to earn. If the Mandalorian was ever allowed a day off, you can picture him lounging in the Razor Crest in one of these.