Look at the Art Behind One of Magic: The Gathering’s Biggest Events

Last year, Magic: The Gathering built up its lore to an Avengers: Endgame of its own: powerful planeswalkers from across decades of Magic sets united to fight the dread threat of the Elder Dragon Nicol Bolas, and his plot to ascend to godhood. Now, a new artbook is collecting the story and sights behind the War of the Spark — and Gizmodo has a look inside.

Published by Viz Media and written by James Wyatt, The Art of Magic: The Gathering — War of the Spark looks back on the story and art behind Magic’s eighty-first expansion, War of the Spark, which released last year.

From walkthroughs of the elemental planes where Bolas plotted his desire to become the God-Pharoah, to the heroes that rallied across the multiverse to stop him, the book doesn’t just offer a primer to the lore behind one of Magic’s biggest story moments, but a chance to see the artwork on all the cards that helped tell that story across the expansion.

Image: Viz Media

Check out a gallery from the book below — and a spread covering the mystical plane of Dominaria — making its debut here on Gizmodo!

Image: Viz Media, Other Image: Jaime Jones/Viz Media, Other Image: Raymond SwanlandViz Media, Other Image: Grzegorz Rutkowski/Viz Media, Other Image: Karl Kopinski/Viz Media, Other Image: Viktor Titov/Viz Media, Other

The Art of Magic: The Gathering — War of the Spark is out now.