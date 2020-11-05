Lego’s New 2,352-Piece Ecto-1 Will Fill the Ghostbusters-Sized Hole Left by the Sequel’s Delay

Following the magnificently detailed Tim Burton Batmobile and Batwing sets released over the past year, Lego’s designers have turned their attention to another iconic Hollywood ride with the new 2,352-Piece Ecto-1, inspired by the upcoming movie.
This isn’t the first time Lego’s released a model of the Ghostbusters’ upgraded and outfitted ambulance. Back in 2014, the toymaker released a minifig-scale version of Ecto-1, and then a similarly sized version for the 2016 remake of the movie. At 18-inches long, this new version is considerably larger and more detailed, including extra details from Ghostbusters: Afterlife like rusted sticker effects, animated paranormal activity sensors, and a slide out gunner seat for blasting ghosts on-the-go.
Like many of Lego’s recent adult-focused sets, the new Ecto-1 features a handful of custom pieces to accurately recreate iconic features of the vehicle, including a massive 6x14-stud curved windshield element and a new matching steering wheel. What’s missing from these sets, however, are characters. They’re too large for Lego’s standard minifigures, but they seem the perfect scale for the blocky figures used in Lego’s various theme parks. A five-inch tall Lego Peter Venkman and a matching Slimer — or even a few characters from the new movie — would take this set from great to sheer perfection.
Unlike the forthcoming Ghostbusters sequel that’s been repeatedly bumped and is now slated for a March 2021 release, Lego’s Ecto-1 will be available starting November 15 for $US200 ($275).
