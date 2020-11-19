The latest iOS 14 Update is Only Available on iPhone 12

The latest iOS 14.2.1 update has just been released, but it is only available iPhone 12 devices. This includes the iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max and Mini. Here’s why.

Over the past week there have been reports of text messages failing to be sent or received on some iPhone 12 devices.

Impacted users at the time said that the bug was effecting both group and individual texts messages.

@AppleSupport I’ve been missing text messages, particularly in group chats but also some individual ones, since upgrading to the iPhone 12 Pro. Contacted Apple Support and T-Mobile, tried a number of things but nothing’s helped. Seeing many others having this issue. Please help! — Ajay (@island_hopper) November 16, 2020

This problem has only been impacting iPhone 12 devices. The same goes for other issues the new patch is addressing. This is why the update is only available for these devices - older iPhones have not been impacted.

iOS 14.2.1 bug fixes

The new update is said to include a bug fix to resolve this issue.

The update also addresses an issues with Made for iPhone hearing devices. When paired with an iPhone 12 device there were reportedly sound quality issues.

Lastly, the update is said to fix an issue that iPhone 12 Mini users that impacted the responsiveness of the lock screen.

Here's the full list of patch notes:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

How to install the latest iPhone 12 update

When available you can install the iOS 14.3 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Just remember, you can only get this patch if you have an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max or Mini device.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.