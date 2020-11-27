Joss Whedon Has Already Departed His New HBO Show

Get your first look at a big red dog in the teaser for Clifford the Big Red Dog. Josh Boone discusses why The Kid won’t be a part of the new adaptation of The Stand. Plus, new rumours about potential characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, a brief tease for Lucifer’s return, and what’s up on the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery. To me, my spoilers!

Clifford the Big Red Dog



A new teaser has our first look at the live-action Clifford, the Big Red Dog. He’s red. And big!

The Stand

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Josh Boone revealed neither Marilyn Manson nor his cover of “The End” will not appear in The Stand after all.

Marilyn Manson and I had long-discussed him taking on the role of The Kid in The Stand. He and the great Shooter Jennings even recorded a killer cover of The Doors song, ‘The End,’ that ultimately proved too expensive to use. The show was made on a very tight budget and some of the dreams we had went to the wayside. The Kid was another casualty. When Manson wasn’t able to make it work schedule-wise, the storyline was ultimately excised and never shot, which is for the best, as no one could have slayed that role like Manson…

Later in the interview, showrunner Benjamin Cavell chimed in, “we thought we were going to be able to restore the character of The Kid, but there really isn’t a lot of reason for The Kid to exist.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Get those salt shakers ready: A new report from The Illumuninerdi alleges Naomi Scott, Kim Hart, Elena Houghlin, Thuso Mbedu and Anula Navlekar are Disney’s top choices to play Riley, “a female BIPOC whose character details are being kept under wraps” in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+. Additionally, Disney is looking to cast characters named (presumably codenamed) “Tia”, “Harold” and “Bella”.

The Nevers

In a recent press release, Joss Whedon stated he has stepped down as executive producer of HBO’s The Nevers.

This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing The Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realise that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer. I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. The Nevers is a true labour of love, but after two plus years of labour, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.

neXt

The server causes an “elderly couple to crash” in the synopsis for the December 15 episode of neXt.

NEXT manipulates a GPS system and causes an elderly couple to crash, while it also generates power outages all over the country. LeBlanc decides to plant a virus on the NEXT server, but must break into ZAVA in order to do it. Meanwhile, Shea and Ty have opposing ideas on how they should protect their family and Ben faces a conflict with his father in the all-new “FILE #8″ episode of NEXT airing Tuesday, Dec. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NEX-108) (TV-14 L, V)

Pandora

Jax “races against time to save the Universe from complete destruction” in the synopsis for “I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know”, the season finale of Pandora.

Jax (Priscilla Quintana) races against time to save the Universe from complete destruction before the Ancients can render their final judgment, as Xander (Oliver Dench) covertly pursues his own plans for redemption. Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Buddy Giovianzzo directed the episode written Mark A. Altman (#210). Original airdate 12/13/2020.

Lucifer

A small clip from the second half of season five can be seen at the end of this Chloe Decker appreciation video, because yes, even the brands are making fancams now.

thankful for chloe decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan pic.twitter.com/RIs7rgGzYc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 26, 2020

Star Trek: Discovery



Finally, Georgiou experiences “the early stages of brain malfunction” in both the trailer for, and a clip from, “Sanctuary”, next week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

