JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Sales Have Arrived

Just as Black Friday sales seem to start earlier each year, JB Hi-Fi is also starting its deals sooner rather than later. Similar to previous years, JB Hi-Fi is embracing the Black Friday madness with some huge price reductions.

JB’s Mega Price Blitz is kicking off at 7pm online from Tuesday, November 24, or in-store from 8am on Wednesday, November 25. The sales are running for a whole week until Tuesday, December 1.

Thanks to an early leak of JB's Black Friday catalogue, we now know some of the epic deals that the company is slinging this week - and it's a lot. Check out some of the best tech and gaming deals below:

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Laptop and Computer Deals

HP 15" i7 Notebook - $849 ($550 off)

HP 14" Pavilion X360 Touch Screen Notebook - $899

HP 14" Notebook - $499

HP 13" Envy Touch Screen Notebook - $1498 ($500 off)

Lenovo 14" Ideapad S145 Notebook - $479

Dell 15" G5 Gaming Notebook - $4449 ($750 off)

20% off HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer and MSi Computers

20% off Microsoft Surface Computers

20% off Dell and Microsoft Mice and Keyboards

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Audio Deals

BOSE SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones - $196 ($100 off)

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones - $149 ($150 off)

Sony True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - $249

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - $199

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ - $229

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - $349

Beats Powerbeats Pro - $309

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker - $99

UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker - $169

Samsung 330W 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar - $579

Sonos One SL Microphone Free Wireless Speaker - $359

Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker (2nd Gen) - $229

Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker - $499

Sonos Beam Smart Compact Soundbar - $449

Google Nest Audio - $149 (or 2 for $268)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Gaming Deals

HP 15" Power Pavilion Gaming Laptop - $1099

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset - $59

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse - $99

Astro A10 Wired Gaming Headset - $99

Logitech G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $129

Steelseries Apex 3 Gaming Keyboard - $99

20% off HP, Lenovo, ASUS and MSi Gaming Computers

20% off HP, Dell, ASUS and Alienware Monitors

JB Hi-FI Black Friday: Mobile Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (256GB) - $999 ($1000 off)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G - $899

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB - $749

Oppo Find X2 Pro 512GB - $1199 ($400 off)

20% off LG, Nokia, Motorola, Realme and Vivo Phones

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: TV Deals

Samsung 85" 4K QLED HDR Smart TV - $4488 ($2000 off)

Samsung 75" 4K QLED HDR LED Smart TV - $1888 ($1000 off)

Samsung 75" QLED HDR LCD Smart TV - $2888 ($1600 off)

Samsung 65" 8K QLED HDR Smart TV- $3295 ($1500 off)

Hisense 75" 4K Quantum Dot HDR Smart TV - $2495 ($1000 off)

Hisense 70" 4K HDR Smart LED TV - $1195 ($500 off)

Sony 77" 4K Ultra HD OLED TV - $6888 ($1100 off)

15% off LG OLED TVs

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Camera Deals

GoPro Hero 8 Black HyperSmooth 2.0 Action Camera - $496

GoPro Hero 9 Black - $586

Panasonic G100V Mirrorless Camera with 12-32mm Lens Kit and Tripod Grip - $999 ($300 off)

SanDisk 128GB Extreme Micro SDXC Card - $21 (Half price)

15% off Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Fujifilm and Sony Cameras

25% off Zero-X Drones

20% off Navman, Garmin, Uniden and Kapture Dash Cams

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Gadget and Accessories Deals

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 500GB - $89, 1TB - $189

WD Elementes SE Portable Hard Drive 1TB. -$59

Google Nest Hub - $79

Google Nest Mini - $39 (half price)

Amazon Echo Dot - $34

20% off Arlo, Swann, eufy, TP-link, D-Link, Uniden, Yale and Samsung Home Security

Also, be aware some exclusions apply to the percentage-off deals, so double-check the catalogue or JB's website on Wednesday to see the exact sale price of all your favourite items.

The retailer also offers online delivery and click and collect options for those who don't want to face the crowds in-store. Many stores are also doing extended trading hours all week.

We'll be updating this list with more of JB Hi-Fi's Black Friday sales as they go live. Make sure to check JB's website on Tuesday at 7pm for a preview of all the best deals and to get your orders in before the madness on Friday.