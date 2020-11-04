It Looks Like Teslas Are Getting 5G

A Tesla software update seems to indicate that A 5G modem and hotspot functionality are on their way to the electric vehicles.

Renowned Tesla ‘hacker’ Green is known for finding upcoming features buried in Tesla software updates. This time around they have discovered hints of next gen connectivity in the 2020.44 update.

“hm, 2020.44 also ships with a new firmware file for CYW89359 which happens to be Cypress automotive 802.11ac wifi/BT solution (currently shipping with Broadcom BCM4349). Some additional breadcrumbs pointing at upcoming 5g modem support => connectivity suite update soon,” Green said on Twitter.

According to Electrek, this is what Cypress had to say about its CYW89359 system:

“The new Cypress CYW89359 combo solution is the industry’s first to implement Real Simultaneous Dual Band (RSDB) technology, which enables two unique data streams to run at full throughput simultaneously, by integrating two complete Wi-Fi subsystems into a single chip. The solution’s advanced 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coexistence engine delivers optimal performance for 2.4- and 5-GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi and dual-mode Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) simultaneously.”

There’s no word on when 5G may arrive in Tesla vehicles, but the company is clearly gearing up for it.

In-Car Connectivity

Connectivity has always been a big deal of Teslas. Its robust entertainment system, maps and Autopilot functionality rely on it. While earlier Teslas got mobile connectivity included for free, a tiered payment system was later introduced. This was a similar story with public super charger stations, which used to be free by default.

Here in Australia the ‘premium’ tier costs $9.99 a month and comes with:

Live traffic

Satellite-View maps

Video streaming

Caraoke

Music streaming

Internet browsing

However, customers who buy a Model S, X or 3 with a ‘Premium Interior’ will get a year for free. If you don’t feel like spending the extra cash, you can still get the free tier, but it only gives you access to basic navigation on LTE.