All the Latest iOS 14.2 Updates and Fixes

Apple’s iOS 14.2 update is now live and with it comes some improvements and bug fixes – here’s everything you need to know.

This article has been updated with the latest additions and bug fixes.

What’s new about the iOS 14 update?

The most exciting addition from the iOS 14.2 update is the range of new emoji. There are cute new animal emojis for a beaver, polar bear and dodo and ones for insects including a cockroach and fly. There’s also a range of gender-inclusive faces and neat new objects like bubble tea, a boomerang and the transgender flag.

Apple has added support for the Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini’s intercom feature as well as new AirPlay controls. There’s also a cool new accessibility feature for those with low-vision which allows the Magnifier app to use the LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max to detect when people are nearby. Particularly useful in the age of social distancing.

There is also a great new battery optimization feature for AirPods, which should help to extend battery life. You can check out Apple’s latest security updates for iOS 14.2 here.

Bug fixes

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues:

Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

Reminders could default to times in the past

Photos widget may not display content

Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops

Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri

Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened

Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users

Audio is incorrectly labelled as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard

Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

iOS 14 compatible devices

iOS 14 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 13. Congrats!

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to install the latest iOS 14 update

If it didn’t install automatically, to get iOS 14.2 just go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.