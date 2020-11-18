Infamous Low Bridge Helps RV Owner With A/C Delete

Ever since the infamous 3.6m bridge in Durham, North Carolina, gained 20cm in clearance, we’ve had an empty spot in our hearts where bridge can-opener justice once filled the void. Despite the road below now having a full 3.66 m of clearance, the bridge is here to say it can still deliver a laugh or two. In crash No. 158, the “3.6m” bridge removed two air conditioners from a lengthy fifth-wheel RV.

Despite multiple warning signs and a solid red light, the pickup driver and the attached portable hotel room towed drove straight through the intersection. The bridge congratulated the rig by shaving a couple of air-conditioner units off the top. Perhaps the RV owner no longer wanted the air-conditioners and figured the bridge would be a quick way to delete them.

The addition of 20cm seems to be cutting down how many trucks make contact, but a few drivers still give us an entertaining full send into the bridge. Maybe Durham should change the warning text on the illuminated sign from OVERHEIGHT MUST TURN to something like STOP NOW or YOU’LL HIT THE BRIDGE, DUMMY.

If you can’t get enough videos of trucks demolishing themselves using low-arse bridges, we have a compilation for you!

Bow down to the 3.6m bridge, else it’ll demand more truck sacrifices!