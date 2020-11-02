How to Watch Apple’s Silicon Mac Event in Australia

Over the last two months Apple has held two special events to debut new hardware. The first time around we got new iPads and Apple Watches and in October it was the iPhone 12 line up. But apparently Tim wasn’t done. Round three is happening next week and we’re probably going to be seeing the first silicon Mac processor product. It’s also happening right smack bang between the launch of the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5. Here’s how you can watch it in Australia and what you’re likely to see.

Silicon Mac Processor

Our guess is Apple’s November 11 ‘One More Thing’ event will be all about Macs. Or to be more specific, Apple Silicon.

This was first announced at Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) back in June. At the time the company announced we would be seeing the first Silicon Mac by the end of 2020, which is fast approaching.

As a reminder, Apple’s Silicon chipset aims to bring greater uniformity between its devices. This means that these MacOS machines will also support iOS and iPadOS apps natively. At the time of the announcement, Apple pushed the point of how beneficial this will be for developers to optimise across devices.

“Most apps will just work with no changes from developers,” Craig Federighi, SVP of Software Engineering at Apple, said during the WWDC keynote.

Despite being an ARM-based SoC Apple believes it will deliver improved performance across Big Sur.

While we’ll almost certainly going to get our first proper peek at a Silicon Mac next week, it’s worth remembering that the transition period for the chips will be over two years. Back at WWDC Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company will continue to produce Intel-powered Macs in the meantime.

Apple Mac event

In the U.S. the live stream will kick off at the very polite time of 10am PST. Unfortunately for us Aussies, that means yet another early wake up call. But hey, thanks to daylight savings ending in California it’s not as bad as the iPhone 12 launch.

If you want to see it all unfold in real time it starts at 5am AEDT on November 11. That’s 6am AEST, 4:30am ACDT, 3:30am ACST and 2:30am AWST.

The event will be streaming on YouTube and the stream is already alive and kicking. This means you can also watch it right here:

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.