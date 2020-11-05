How to Set Up Xbox Series X and S on Your Phone

I think we can all agree that logging into any account on a console is the worst. Using a controller to slowly type in your email address in password is painful at best. Fortunately, the new Xbox Series X and S phone setup has a much simpler way to get your console up and running.

Xbox set up

Rather than set up your Xbox Series X or S on the console itself, you can do it from your phone. All you need to do is have the Xbox App installed.

While the app itself isn’t new, this feature is. It saves so much time and I truly hope this is the beginning of the end for using controllers to sign into stuff. Please, no more.

Now, let’s get down to the business of actually setting up your console.

Plug in and turn on your console

Make sure you have the Xbox app installed and open

Go to the ‘My Library’ icon at the bottom of the app

Go to the ‘Console’ tab and hit ‘Set Up A Console’

You’ll have the option to set up a new or existing console

A six digit code should pop up on your TV, key it into the app

Connect the console to your Wi-Fi network

Update your console if it needs it

Choose your sign in and security preferences

Decide if you want to toggle remote play on

Name your console

Enjoy!

So long as you don’t run into any issues, this entire process should take a couple of minutes at most.

I was personally delight with the process — not only did it make sign in and set up a million times less annoying, it got me gaming faster.

You can read all about my thoughts on the Xbox Series X in my review.