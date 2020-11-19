The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How Many Oranges Could You Eat Before The Vitamin C Would Kill You?

Logan Booker

Published 25 mins ago: November 20, 2020 at 9:40 am -
Filed to:clips
foodscience
How Many Oranges Could You Eat Before The Vitamin C Would Kill You?
Vitamin C is important for immune function. (Image: SOMMAI/ Shutterstock)

Everything in moderation. You could say that about, well, everything. But sometimes you want hard numbers. How many socks can you stick up your nose before the police get involved? Is a frog in one’s bidet one too many? Oh and what amount of orange consumption would result in death? Well over 9000, it seems.

YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE is doing awesome stuff, like tackling the interesting question of “How much?”. As in, how much of a regular thing is enough to do you harm or even kill you? The video is a sequel of sorts to one the channel did exactly two years ago.

While an earlier video covered classics such as overdosing on caffeine and water intoxication, this one goes a little further, looking at the extreme consumption of pepper, oranges and even X-rays.

Turns out 129 spoons of pepper will probably kill you and all the vitamin C from 11,000 oranges would do you in. As for X-rays, you’d have to cop over 7100 back-to-back before the radiation would enter lethal territory, though I’m guessing you’d feel pretty terrible long before you hit the high thousands.

Like most of AsapSCIENCE’s videos, this one is less than four minutes and sort of educational, so give it a watch… particularly if you’re planning to go overboard with the seasoning for dinner tonight.

[YouTube, via The Awesomer]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Logan Booker

Logan's past lives include editorships of Atomic and Kotaku Australia, two-and-a-half years as a game designer at Tantalus and, most recently, a writing role at top mobile developer Firemint.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.