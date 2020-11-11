Everywhere You Can Still Pre-Order A PS5 In Australia

It’s safe to say that the PlayStation 5 pre-order process wasn’t the smoothest back in September. Both customers and retailers were caught off guard and in a matter of hours, entire shipments of the console were sold out. Those without pre-orders have been waiting patiently to see if more allocations will be made available this year. And the good news is that more pre-orders for the PS5 will be going live today this, November 12! Here’s where you can get one.

Amazon Australia

Customer have received emails from Amazon saying they have the chance to pre-order a PS5 on November 12 online from the Amazon website. This is indeed the case and pre-orders were live for the disc-version of the PS5 console – for about half a second. It’s likely the digital edition of the PS5 will go open for pre-orders sometime today as well. But keep checking back in case Amazon makes any more available today and you can also sign up for product email notifications on each of the PS5 pages.

The Gamesmen

Local Sydney store The Gamesmen have said it will be getting another shipment of PS5 consoles set to arrive sometime in December. Pre-orders for this shipment are going live on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00am AEDT. The orders are online only from The Gamesmen website.

JB Hi-Fi

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi is also launching more pre-orders for the PS5. JB announced on Facebook that pre-orders for the PS5 would be made available from 11:00am AEDT on Thursday, November 12. These pre-orders are online only, do not try and order one in-store or you’ll walk away disappointed.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman is also opening its PS5 pre-orders again on launch day for a pre-December shipment. No word as to when these will be going live but you can keep checking back for the Digital and normal editions of the PS5 on the Harvey Norman website on November 12.

Other retailers including Target, EB Games, Kogan, Big W and the Sony Store have all indicated they may be getting pre-orders sometime in the future, but with varying dates. Keep an eye on all the details here and hopefully you can be one of the lucky ones to snag a PS5 before Christmas.

