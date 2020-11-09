Elmo Singing Neon Genesis Evangelion is the Most Ambitious Crossover Event In History

We’ve all been through a lot over the last week. With the fate of the U.S. hanging in the balance, and the world watching on with the kind of anxiety only 2020 can manifest, a release was needed. That has now been delivered thanks to collab we didn’t know we needed — Elmo X Neon Genesis Evangelion.

It would be an understatement to say that the memes were flowing over the weekend. The U.S. election results finally being called provided great fodder. And while I thought that the truly incredible Four Seasons Total Landscaping memes would be the best content of all, I was happily mistaken.

A challenger appeared in the form of Kevin Temmer — a senior animator, songwriter and composer who has worked on the likes of Ice Age 5.

Like many of us, Temmer took to social media to express his feelings about the election outcome. But his were a little different than most. Depending on your perspective, he decided to bless, or curse, the world with an Elmo cover of Evangelion’s Cruel Angle’s Thesis.

“I don’t know how to process my joy… so I made Elmo sing A Cruel Angel’s Thesis…”

What follows is truly a piece a of art. Without further ado, please enjoy:

I don't know how to process my joy… so I made Elmo sing A Cruel Angel's Thesis… pic.twitter.com/b60iAW0Ut4 — Kevin Temmer (@KevinTemmer) November 7, 2020

I think what really messes me up are the lounging scenes. They get me even harder than the nonsensical toilet ones.

Thank you, Kevin Temmer. I haven’t cackled this hard in a long time.