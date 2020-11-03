Do Not Adjust Your Dial, The Kirlian Frequency Is Back With 2 Spooky New Episodes

It’s been almost a year since we got a new episode of The Kirlian Frequency, Cristian Ponce and Hernán Bengoa’s eerie series of animated radio broadcasts from an off-the-map town where there’s always some new supernatural trouble stirring. Over the weekend, fans got a spooky surprise: two new episodes.

First up, episode seven, “Los Invasores” (“The Invaders”), in which aliens pay a visit to Kirlian and find out what happens when you abduct a human who’s already got some serious paranormal static going on in their life:

The second release, however, is a little different. While the city of Kirlian awaits what’s been ominously teased as the “night of the comet,” The Kirlian Frequency hits pause on its timeline with this “listener-created” episode, “Arcade Arcano” (“Arcane Arcade”). The listeners in this case are a young couple who record their segment from Kirlian’s cursed video arcade, which allows the series to have fun with some old-school game graphics.

The Creators Of Spooky Animated Series The Kirlian Frequency Talk About Their Big Leap To Netflix Longtime readers may have noticed our love for animated Argentinian web series La Frecuencia Kirlian, or Ghost Radio. All five episodes are now on Netflix, which is cause for excitement — as well as an excellent reason to chat up creators Cristian Ponce and Hernán Bengoa. Read more