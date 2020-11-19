Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland Look Like They’re in for a Wild Ride in Chaos Walking’s First Trailer

Based on Patrick Ness’ sci-fi book trilogy (he also worked on the screenplay with Christopher Ford), the Doug Limon directed Chaos Walking has been on a long road to get in front of viewers. Now, we’ve got our first trailer starring Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland, and Rihanna’s bitch, Mads Mikkelson — and it was worth the wait.

I’ve not read Ness’ novels and have only heard vague whispers of what this adventure is all about but the first trailer — which also features David Oyelowo and Nick Jonas — presents a rather unique feature of this particular future. Not only are there no more women living on Earth, all the men’s thoughts are broadcast from their heads for all to hear.

Here’s a New Look at Chaos Walking, a Movie That Magically Still Exists The existence of a sci-fi action film starring Spider-Man and Rey that hasn’t been released yet feels kind of wild. Chaos Walking, based on a novel by Patrick Ness, stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley and was originally supposed to be out in March 2019. It was then deemed “unreleasable” and... Read more

Oh yeah, and there are aliens.

It’s been called “unreleasable” but Chaos Walking currently has a release date of January 22, 2021 but we’ll keep you updated on that considering…everything.