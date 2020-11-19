The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland Look Like They’re in for a Wild Ride in Chaos Walking’s First Trailer

Jill Pantozzi

Published 55 mins ago: November 20, 2020 at 1:34 am -
Filed to:aliens
bookschaos walkingchristopher forddaisy ridleydavid oyelowodoug limanio9mads mikkelsennickjonaspatrick nesssci fitom holland
This is one of the calmer moments in the trailer. (Screenshot: Lionsgate)

Based on Patrick Ness’ sci-fi book trilogy (he also worked on the screenplay with Christopher Ford), the Doug Limon directed Chaos Walking has been on a long road to get in front of viewers. Now, we’ve got our first trailer starring Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland, and Rihanna’s bitch, Mads Mikkelson — and it was worth the wait.

I’ve not read Ness’ novels and have only heard vague whispers of what this adventure is all about but the first trailer — which also features David Oyelowo and Nick Jonas — presents a rather unique feature of this particular future. Not only are there no more women living on Earth, all the men’s thoughts are broadcast from their heads for all to hear.

Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, and an adorable pooch are running in Chaos Walking. (Photo: IGN/Lionsgate)

Oh yeah, and there are aliens.

It’s been called “unreleasable” but Chaos Walking currently has a release date of January 22, 2021 but we’ll keep you updated on that considering…everything.

