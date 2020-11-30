The News Of Tomorrow, Today

All The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals in One Place

Leah Williams

Published 1 hour ago: November 30, 2020 at 11:55 am
Image: iStock/archideaphoto

Just when you thought your wallet was safe after a weekend of huge Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday has arrived to further tempt you with all manner of tech-y goodness and bargains galore. From 4K TVs to noise cancelling headphones and Nintendo Switch bundles, now’s your last chance to grab some of these sweet, sweet deals before Christmas.

Cyber Monday computer and laptop deals

Cyber Monday home entertainment deals

Cyber Monday gadget deals

And then, there’s the best of the rest. From headsets to speakers, there’s plenty here to keep you entertained.

  • 20% off selected tech at eBay: Including cameras, laptops, Sony noise-cancelling headphones and heaps more. Click here!
  • Save up to 52% off on Amazon devices: Including the Echo Show 8, Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Kindle (10th Gen) Click here
  • Save $70 on the Oculus Quest 2: You can grab the 256GB version of the VR headset for $569. Click here!
  • Save up to $250 on Dyson fans: Including the Pure Cool Tower Fan and Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier. Click here!
  • Massive savings on AirPodsPro at eBay — down to just $249
  • If you miss out on the above, Catch has AirPods for $208
  • 28% off Bose QC35 QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones — down to $359
  • 40% off Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — down to $299

Cyber Monday game deals

Nintendo

PlayStation

Xbox

Cyber Monday phone deals

You can find our full round up of Cyber Monday phone plan and handset deals here.

Samsung

Google Pixel 5

iPhone SE

Vodafone's Black Friday Deals Slash Samsung, Google Pixel and iPhone Prices

On the Woolworths Mobile front, you can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for marginally cheaper at $2,500 in addition to your plan, with 24-month and 36-month options available.

Here are the 24-month plans:

And here are the 36-month plans:

You can follow the rest of our Cyber Monday coverage here.

