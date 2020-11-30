All The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals in One Place

Just when you thought your wallet was safe after a weekend of huge Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday has arrived to further tempt you with all manner of tech-y goodness and bargains galore. From 4K TVs to noise cancelling headphones and Nintendo Switch bundles, now’s your last chance to grab some of these sweet, sweet deals before Christmas.

Cyber Monday computer and laptop deals

Cyber Monday home entertainment deals

Cyber Monday gadget deals

And then, there’s the best of the rest. From headsets to speakers, there’s plenty here to keep you entertained.

Cyber Monday game deals

Nintendo

PlayStation

Xbox

Cyber Monday phone deals

Samsung

Google Pixel 5

iPhone SE

On the Woolworths Mobile front, you can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for marginally cheaper at $2,500 in addition to your plan, with 24-month and 36-month options available.

Here are the 24-month plans:

And here are the 36-month plans:

