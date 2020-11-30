All The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals in One Place

Just when you thought your wallet was safe after a weekend of huge Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday has arrived to further tempt you with all manner of tech-y goodness and bargains galore. From 4K TVs to noise cancelling headphones and Nintendo Switch bundles, now’s your last chance to grab some of these sweet, sweet deals before Christmas.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Cyber Monday computer and laptop deals
- You can save up to 22% off Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptops. Click here!
- Check out Dell’s impressive discounts: You can save up to 40% off selected laptops, up to 20% off selected XPS laptops and desktops, up to 30% off selected desktops, and up to 40% off selected monitors.
- Massive bargains on select HP products: You can save up to 25% on selected HP laptops, up to 37% on selected 2-in-1 laptops, up to 25% on selected HP gaming laptops and up to 43% on selected HP Desktops.
- Save up to 40% off select Acer laptops and monitors
- Save up to 34% off RRP on select ASUS laptops
- Save up to 25% off select ASUS ROG and TUF PC gaming
- Save up to 20% on Crucial storage products
- Save up to 58% off RRP on select SanDisk Ultra range
- Save up to 54% off RRP on Sandisk Extreme range
- Save up to 31% off RRP on WD Portable Hard Drives and SSDs
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Razer gaming peripherals and notebooks
- Save on select MSI gaming desktops, components and accessories
Cyber Monday home entertainment deals
- Devanti Smart LED TV 50″ 4K UHD HDR – now $499.95 (was $1,597.95)
- Kogan 75″ Smart HDR 4K LED TV Android TVTM – now $1,599 (was $1,999.99)
- Samsung 75″ Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (QA75Q60TAWXXY) – now $$1,888 (was $2,895)
- Sony 75″ Full Array LED 4K UHD Smart TV (KD-75X9000H) – now $2,935 (was $3,495)
- Hitachi 65″ SM20 4K UHD ANDROID QLED TV (65QLEDSM20) – now $999 (was $1,499)
- LG 65″ 4K UHD SMART LED TV (65UN7300PTC) – now $1,295 (was $1,495)
- Linsar 82″ 4K UHD HDR SMART TV (LS82UHDSM20) – now $1,699 (was $2,499)
- SONIQ 32″ HD LED LCD TV – now $179 (was $299)
- Save up to $30 off on selected Sonos speakers: Including Sonos One SL and Sonos One.
Cyber Monday gadget deals
And then, there’s the best of the rest. From headsets to speakers, there’s plenty here to keep you entertained.
- 20% off selected tech at eBay: Including cameras, laptops, Sony noise-cancelling headphones and heaps more. Click here!
- Save up to 52% off on Amazon devices: Including the Echo Show 8, Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Kindle (10th Gen) Click here!
- Save $70 on the Oculus Quest 2: You can grab the 256GB version of the VR headset for $569. Click here!
- Save up to $250 on Dyson fans: Including the Pure Cool Tower Fan and Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier. Click here!
- Massive savings on AirPodsPro at eBay — down to just $249
- If you miss out on the above, Catch has AirPods for $208
- 28% off Bose QC35 QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones — down to $359
- 40% off Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — down to $299
Cyber Monday game deals
Nintendo
- Get up to $209 off a Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 bundle: This bundle is available for $349 through eBay (from 12pm and 5pm, November 30) and $399 through Amazon.
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – now $57 (was $79.95)
- NBA 2K21 – now $38 (was $89.95)
- Bioshock The Collection – now $38 (was $89.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $50 (was $79.95)
- Pokemon Sword – now $59 (was $79.95)
- Pokemon Shield – now $59 (was $79.95)
PlayStation
- The Last of Us Part 2 – now $35 (was $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $49.97 (was $99.95)
- Death Stranding – now $19 (was $99.95)
- Marvel's Avengers – now $39 (was $99.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time – now $59 (was $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 – now $38 (was $99.95)
Xbox
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time – now $59 (was $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 – now $38 (was $99.95)
- FIFA 21 – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – now $29 (down from $59.95)
- Doom Eternal – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $29 (was $99.95)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 1 & 2 – now $39 (was ($69.95)
Cyber Monday phone deals
You can find our full round up of Cyber Monday phone plan and handset deals here.
Samsung
Google Pixel 5
iPhone SE
On the Woolworths Mobile front, you can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for marginally cheaper at $2,500 in addition to your plan, with 24-month and 36-month options available.
Here are the 24-month plans:
And here are the 36-month plans:
