Crispin Glover Is a Serial Killer in the Pure Grindhouse Horror of Smiley Face Killers

Sometimes horror just longs for some blood, some nastiness, and some nice actors getting pretend murdered. Smiley Face Killers seems like that kind of movie.

Based on a theory about a hypothetical group of serial killers operating in the American midwest, Smiley Face Killers is pure grindhouse horror from the looks of it, the story of a nice California boy stalked by a creepy dude (Crispin Glover) who, let’s be real, is probably a serial killer. Blood? Spooky masks? Unmarked vans? This new release by Lionsgate has it all.

I don’t know if this movie is going to be any good, but so far as slasher popcorn fare goes, this seems to be just about right. The film also stars Ronen Rubinstein and Mia Serafino.

Smiley Face Killers is coming to digital and on-demand on December 4th, with the physical media release happening on the 8th.

