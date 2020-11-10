Click Frenzy 2020: The Best Tech Deals

Click Frenzy The Main Event 2020 has arrived and we’re here to give you the low down on the best tech deals out there. Be sure to check back later today and tonight because we’ll be adding to this round-up as new specials appear.
Click Frenzy Laptop And Computer Deals
- Dell laptops: Up to 40% off Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Laptop, save $960
- Dell laptops: 25% off Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop, save $1,160
- Dell laptops: 20% off Dell XPS 15 Thin & Light Premium Laptop, save $680
- More Dell Laptop Deals here
- HP: 25% off the Envy x360 15″ laptop with touchscreen
- HP: $874 off the HP Spectre x360 13″ laptop
- HP: $50 off the HP 24mq 23.8” QHD Monitor
- Lenovo: 54% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7
- Lenovo: 50% off ThinkPad T495s
Click Frenzy Gaming Deals
- HP: $1,500 off OMEN Obelisk Gaming Desktop
- Dell: 20% off Alienware M15 R3 Gaming Laptop range
- Dell: 20% off Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktops
- Dell: 20% off Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptops
- Dell: 25% off Dell G5 Gaming Desktop
- Dell: 25% off Dell 27 Gaming Monitor
- Dell: 45% off Dell Gaming Lite Backpack 17
Click Frenzy Tech Deals
And there’s plenty of deals being thrown down across tech in general, from TVs, to cameras to headphones.
- Dyson: Save up to $250 on Dyson vacuums
- Bose: Up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $289 (was $329) from Catch
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones MDRZX110NC: $49 (was $99) from Catch
- Sony clearing audio products while stocks last
- BlueAnt Pump Soul Wireless Headphones: $69 (was $99) from Catch
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $212 (was $249) from Catch
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Fitness Watch: $269 (was $298)
- The Good Guys: 10% off a huge range of cameras, portable electronics, electrical, home office, software, appliances, headphones, TV and home theatre, computers and tablets
- Kogan: Tons of deals across tech including TVs, smartwatches, headphones and more
Click Frenzy Phone Deals
A few telcos and retailers are expected to drop some hot phone and plan deals over the Click Frenzy period.
Optus-powered telco Circles.Life is offering 103GB a month of data a month for just $28, which is insane. We have more details about it here, or you can just check out the widget below:
Telstra Click Frenzy Deals
Telstra has a couple of deals going on right now.
A mobile SIM-only plan that was $65 is now $55 for 80GB of data for 12 months.
Kogan Click Frenzy Deals
Kogan has a pre-paid plan offer that will let you doing its 90-day recharge with 120GB for only $14.90. It’s only available for new customers as a one time offer until November 12. More details here.
iPhone Click Frenzy Deals
If you’re after an iPhone, you can get a refurbished iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) from $1,229 from Phone Bot, along with plenty of other models and brands.
Click Frenzy Sex Tech Deals
Oh yeah, we’re going there.
- Lovehoney is offering 20% off sitewide. You can check out what they have on offer right here.
- Wild Secrets also has 20% off sitewide here.
- LELO, meanwhile, has up to 51% off selected items which you can check out here.
Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia as we bring you the best Click Frenzy deals for all things tech, mobile and gaming.
As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.