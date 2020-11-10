Bose Has Up To 50% Off Headphones And Speakers Right Now

It’s Click Frenzy once again which means the digital deals are rolling. This includes a tonne of deals for your earholes from Bose, which has up to 50 per cent off on select headphones and speakers. This includes the QuietComfort QC35 Wireless Headphones.

There’s a lot to choose from, but the standout here is the QuietComfort QC35 Wireless Headphones. Usually these bad boys have an RRP of $499 but at the moment you can grab a pair for just $355.

If you're looking for something for workouts you can pick up the Bose SoundSport earbuds for $194.65 (which is $34.35 off the RRP).

Or if you're more in the market for a bluetooth speaker the Bose SoundLink Micro is down to $126.65, with the larger SoundLink Colour II coming in at $169.15 (usually it's $199).

If you're looking to upgrade your home theatre, the Bose Bass Module 700 is currently going for $849.15 (normally $999) or you can grab the whole Lifestyle 650 Home Entertainment System for $5,949.15, a whopping $1,049.85 off the RRP.

You can check out the full range of Bose deals over at the Myer website - and there's a lot across the headphone and speaker categories. You'll find quite a few refurbished options as well as brand new units. This can be a great way to pick up a cool piece of sound tech for much cheaper than you'd usually find it. Happy listening!

Bose are also running some deals on their online store. Some have better savings than what Catch and Myer are offering, some others aren't quite as good. Either way, you'll want to move fast because stock is selling out fast.

The list of available deals include:

