Black Friday Roundup: The Best Phone And Plan Deals Around

Black Friday is just over the horizon, and our wallets are already slimmer because of it. If you’re in the market for a brand new phone or if you’re just looking to switch your mobile carrier there’s plenty of great deals on offer this year. Samsung’s heavy hitters are at steep discounts and there’s bargains on Huawei, LG, Oppo and more across a variety of retailers.

Here’s the best mobile and telco deals we’ve spotted so far.

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday Phone Deals

JB Hi-Fi has some whopping good phones on sale including great deals across Samsung’s latest smartphones.

Here’s the best deals of the lot:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (256GB) – $999 ($1000 off)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G – $899

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB – $799

Oppo Find X2 Pro 512GB – $1199 ($400 off)

You’ll also be able to grab 20% off LG, Nokia, Motorola, Realme and Vivo phones. Check out the rest of JB Hi-Fi’s tech deals here.

Harvey Norman Black Friday Phone Deals

Harvey Norman also has a bunch of great deals on unlocked phones including the Huawei P30 Pro for $897, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 2 for cheap and more.

You can check out more tech deals from Harvey Norman here.

Officeworks Black Friday Phone Deals

Officeworks has some great mid-range smartphones on sale, including the excellent (and newly released) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Here’s the best offers:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone – $748

Samsung Galaxy A21 Smartphone – $296

Oppo A52 Unlocked Smartphone – $247

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G Smartphone – $597

You can check out the rest of Officeworks’ Black Friday deals here.

Realme e-store Black Friday Deals

The Realme e-store is offering 15% off their e-store (with some exclusions) from November 27 to December 1.

Here’s what we recommend if you’re in the market for a new mid-range phone:

Realme 7 Pro – normally $599 ($509.15 at 15% off)

Realme C11 – normally $199 ($169.15 at 15% off)

Realme 6 – normally $469 ($398.65 at 15% off)

It’s currently unclear if Realme’s latest releases, the Realme 7 Pro and Realme C11, are included in the sale but stay tuned for more information.

Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon is joining the Black Friday fray in a big way with prices discounted on Samsung, Nokia, and Oppo phones.

Here’s the best of what’s on offer:

There’s plenty here that might just catch your eye, including that excellent deal for the Note20.

The Best Black Friday Telco Deals

If you’re looking to switch carriers and/or grab a new phone in the bargain, there’s plenty of options already available from Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile.

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for $991 in a plan, and you can also grab the Z Fold 2 for $2,639 (saving $360). You will need to fork out extra for the plan but if you’re in the market for the latest and greatest in mobile innovation, having a foldable phone is a great flex.

You can also grab the Google Pixel 5 for $747 and the iPhone SE for $499 on separate plans. You can check out the details here.

And here are the plans:

Samsung

Google Pixel 5

iPhone SE

On the Woolworths Mobile front, you can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for marginally cheaper at $2,500 in addition to your plan, with 24-month and 36-month options available.

Here are the 24-month plans:

And here are the 36-month plans:

You can check out all those details here.

You may also want to check out the offerings over at Optus’ Gomo Mobile. It’s a relatively new endeavour, but features a killer $25/month plan with 18GB of data and 200GB worth of data rollover.

READ MORE Optus' New Gomo Mobile Brand Also Only Has One Plan

Like Gomo, Circles.Life is another new telco in the Australian market. Here, you can grab 8GB of data for $18/month or 20GB/month for $28, with a bonus 40GB for 12 months.

Here’s the plans:

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest Black Friday deals on mobiles, TVs, games, gadgets and more.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.