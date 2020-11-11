These Are The Best Gaming Monitor Deals From Click Frenzy 2020

If you’re someone who enjoys competitive shooters, or you need the fastest response time when playing sim racing or fighting games, we’ve got some good news for you. Tonight marks the first round of Click Frenzy sales, giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your monitor while snagging a nice deal.

Dell’s Click Frenzy deals

Dell is running a string of discounts across their product catalogue, which includes Dell and Alienware branded gaming monitors. These discounts include some nice deals on some very recent models. One of those models is the S3221QS, a 32-inch, curved 4K UHD screen. It normally sells for $748.99, but for the next couple of days the monitor is available for $599.19.

It’s not the only Dell screen available, though. There’s also the S2721DGF, a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor. It’s been discounted by 25% during Click Frenzy, so it’s down to $599.25 from $799.

The range of discounted Alienware monitors include:

Acer’s Click Frenzy deals

Catch are running 10% off the RRP of selected Acer monitors, like their 31.5-inch, curved FHD 165Hz VA gaming monitor – now $314.10, down from $349.

The other discounted Acer monitors include:

These are the first in a string of tech, gaming and console deals that’ll appear over the course of the next couple of days. Stay posted to Kotaku Australia for more deals on board games, video games, tech and consoles.

