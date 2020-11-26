The News Of Tomorrow, Today

All The Best Tech Deals for Black Friday in Australia

Published 16 hours ago: November 27, 2020 at 12:01 am -
Image: Getty Images

Black Friday is currently in full swing with deals coming from every direction. To help you get a good handle on all of these great bargains, we’ve collected all of the juicy, can’t miss tech deals. You won’t want to miss these!

Check out the full list of highlight deals below.

For Around Your Home

  • 20% off selected tech at eBay: Including cameras, laptops, Sony noise-cancelling headphones and heaps more. Click here!
  • Massive deals at Amazon: With up to 42% off Echo devices, 40% off air purifiers, big savings on the Nintendo Switch and more. Click here
  • Save $70 on the Oculus Quest 2: You can grab the 256GB version of the VR headset for $569. Click here!
  • Save up to $200 on selected Sonos speakers: Including Sonos One SL, Sonos One, Sonos Move, Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub.

Headphones and AirPods

Laptops and Computers

You can check out a wider range of laptop and computer deals here.

Games

Phones

There are tons of phone and telco deals on offer right now, from Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip devices to iPhone SE plans and more. You can see all of the deals right here.

We’ve also put some of the best deals below for you to have a gander at.

Samsung

Google Pixel 5

iPhone SE

Here are the 24-month plans:

And here are the 36-month plans:

 

Sarah Basford Canales was a journalist for Gizmodo Australia, specialising in technology issues and regulation.

