All The Best Tech Deals for Black Friday in Australia

Black Friday is currently in full swing with deals coming from every direction. To help you get a good handle on all of these great bargains, we’ve collected all of the juicy, can’t miss tech deals. You won’t want to miss these!
Check out the full list of highlight deals below.
For Around Your Home
- 20% off selected tech at eBay: Including cameras, laptops, Sony noise-cancelling headphones and heaps more. Click here!
- Massive deals at Amazon: With up to 42% off Echo devices, 40% off air purifiers, big savings on the Nintendo Switch and more. Click here!
- Save $70 on the Oculus Quest 2: You can grab the 256GB version of the VR headset for $569. Click here!
- Save up to $200 on selected Sonos speakers: Including Sonos One SL, Sonos One, Sonos Move, Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub.
Headphones and AirPods
- Massive savings on AirPods at eBay — down to just $99
- If you miss out on the above, Catch has AirPods for $188
- 38% off AirPod Pros at Amazon — down to $249
- 28% off Bose QC35 QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones — down to $359
- 35% off Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — down to $325
Laptops and Computers
- Massive Microsoft savings: You can save up to 22% off Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptops. Click here!
- Save up to 25% off select ASUS products: ASUS Optical Disk Drives, ASUS ROG and TUF gaming PCs.
- Check out Dell’s impressive discounts: You can save up to 40% off selected laptops, up to 20% off selected XPS laptops and desktops, up to 30% off selected desktops, and up to 40% off selected monitors.
- Massive bargains on select HP products: You can save up to 25% on selected HP laptops, up to 37% on selected 2-in-1 laptops, up to 25% on selected HP gaming laptops and up to 43% on selected HP Desktops.
- Save up to 40% off for HP Omen Gaming Accessories
- Huge discounts on Razer products: Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (now $3,599.25, down from $4,899) and the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop (now $1,999, down from $3,749). You can browse the full range here.
You can check out a wider range of laptop and computer deals here.
Games
- $209 off the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 bundle, bringing it down to $349. You can read more about the deal here, as well.
- If you missed out on the above Switch deal, Amazon are also selling the exact same Nintendo Switch bundle for $399.
- You can pick up some recent, big name PS4 release for half price off or more. The titles include Persona 5 Royal, The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding. You can check out our full round up of PlayStation deals here.
Phones
There are tons of phone and telco deals on offer right now, from Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip devices to iPhone SE plans and more. You can see all of the deals right here.
We’ve also put some of the best deals below for you to have a gander at.
Samsung
Google Pixel 5
iPhone SE
On the Woolworths Mobile front, you can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for marginally cheaper at $2,500 in addition to your plan, with 24-month and 36-month options available.
Here are the 24-month plans:
And here are the 36-month plans:
As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.