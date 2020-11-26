All The Best Tech Deals for Black Friday in Australia

Black Friday is currently in full swing with deals coming from every direction. To help you get a good handle on all of these great bargains, we’ve collected all of the juicy, can’t miss tech deals. You won’t want to miss these!

Check out the full list of highlight deals below.

For Around Your Home

Headphones and AirPods

Laptops and Computers

You can check out a wider range of laptop and computer deals here.

Games

Phones

There are tons of phone and telco deals on offer right now, from Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip devices to iPhone SE plans and more. You can see all of the deals right here.

We’ve also put some of the best deals below for you to have a gander at.

Samsung

Google Pixel 5

iPhone SE

On the Woolworths Mobile front, you can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for marginally cheaper at $2,500 in addition to your plan, with 24-month and 36-month options available.

Here are the 24-month plans:

And here are the 36-month plans:

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.