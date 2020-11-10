Bentley Plans An All-Electric Lineup By 2030

Bentley is shaking things up, announcing plans to offer an all EV lineup by the end of the decade. With the announcement, Bentley joins a growing number of automakers claiming that EVs are their future.

Automotive News reports that Bentley plans to introduce two plug-in models next year and a full EV in ’25. They didn’t comment on the specifics of those models, however. Rumour is they will be versions of the Continental GT and Flying Spur. This EV plan is part of what they are calling “Beyond 100.” This plan outlines Bentley’s commitment to things like environmental targets and workplace diversity.

Image: Bentley

Will the move pay off in the long run? We will have to wait and see.