Australia’s Best Mobile Network According to Real World Tests

There’s more to a phone plan than just the price and how much data it comes with. The network is equally important, and there’s no way to gauge performance by just looking at a list of plans.

The best networks in Australia and New Zealand

Global mobile data analyst Tutela recently dropped its latest annual State of Mobile Experience report looking at how Australia’s three big telco networks stack up. The State of Mobile Experience is based on real-world smartphone users, derived from the results of more than 17 million speed and latency tests taken between April 1 and September 30 this year.

It should be noted that the 17 million tests also include figures from New Zealand – Tutela was not able to provide a breakdown as to the specific number of tests that were taken in Australia. Locally, these tests come from locations where Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone all have coverage.

The State of Mobile Experience report covers five key metrics: download speed, upload speed, latency, “core consistent quality”, and “excellent consistent quality”.

Telstra unsurprisingly did well when it came to consistency and download speed, but Vodafone bested Big T on upload and latency, but here’s a more detailed look at how our three networks stacked up.

Best plans for consistent quality

Telstra came out on top for both “excellent consistent quality” and “core consistent quality”.

Excellent consistent quality refers to what portion of a network is suitable for more demanding activities, like streaming high definition video, while core consistent quality refers to the percentage of the network that can handle more basic tasks, such as streaming standard definition video and uploading photos to social media.

Tutela found 86.1% of Telstra’s network met the threshold for excellent consistent quality in common coverage areas, while 95.6% of its network met the mark for core consistent quality. Vodafone followed with 84.5% and 94.9%, for excellent and core, respectively, while Optus came in last with 81.5% and 94.4%.

While Telstra is the clear winner, the good news is that every Aussie network exceeded 90% for core consistent quality.

Best plans for speed

If you’re after a fast mobile plan, Telstra won when it came to download speed in common coverage areas, while Vodafone performed best in terms of upload speed.

When it came to download speed, the report found Telstra had a median download speed of 27.8Mbps, followed by Optus at 23.7Mbps, and Vodafone just a hair behind at 23.3Mbps. On the other hand, the Vodafone network clocked median upload speeds of 12.8Mbps, Telstra 12.5Mbps, and Optus 9.8Mbps.

Best networks for low latency

Vodafone performed best for latency in common coverage areas, recording the lowest pings of out of the big three. Vodafone was fastest with a latency of 13.5ms, followed by Optus at 15.1ms, and Telstra at 15.4ms.

