Aussie Broadband’s Running a NBN 1000 and 250 Flash Sale Right Now

No here’s a god damn Cyber Monday deal. Aussie Broadband is discounting its NBN 1000 and NBN 250 plans, but only until midnight tonight.

Aussie Broadband NBN 1000 and 250 deals

Aussie Broadband is knocking $30/month off NBN 1000 and $20/month off NBN 250 plans for the first six months.

But the deal is only running for nine hours — from 3pm AEDT to 11:59pm AEDT on November 30. That’s today.

For our mates in other states that means the deal runs from 2pm to 11pm AEST, 2:30pm to 11:30pm ACDT, 1:30pm to 10:30pm ACDT and 12pm to 9pm AWST.

To get the deals you need to click through the widgets below and use the code CYBER30 for the NBN 1000 plan or CYBER20 for the NBN 250 plan.

And if you can’t get these plans, scroll down because there’s some other NBN deals worth looking at.

Note: if any of our interactive widgets aren’t loading check back in a little while.

Aussie Broadband NBN 1000 plan



Aussie Broadband NBN 250 plan



And in case you wanted to see how it stacks up, here’s a comparison of Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plan with competitors in market.

I can’t get NBN 1000 or 250 but still enjoy NBN deals

Unfortunately, not everyone can get NBN 1000 or NBN 250 plans. In fact, most Aussies can’t. According to NBN Co, only a small percentage of NBN-connected households can utilise these plans.

In terms of what Aussie has on offer, NBN 1000 is only available on all FTTP and 7 per cent of HTC connections. As for NBN 250, it is only available on all FTTP and 70 per cent of HTC connections.

If you’re not sure about the difference we have an explainer on different NBN connection types here.

And if you’re not sure what type of NBN connection your home, this tool will tell you:

If you can’t get either of these high speed plans, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out. Aussie Broadband is also discounting all of its NBN 100 plans by $20 until December 4.

This deal is also only available for the first six months of the plan and you need to use the code BLACK20.

Here’s how Aussie Broadband’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday plan sales compare to other unlimited NBN 100 / 20 providers in Australia.

