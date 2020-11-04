The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Apple Watch Can Now Run Spotify Without an iPhone

The Spotify Apple Watch app is getting an upgrade! A new update will allow users to stream music and podcasts through it natively, without the use of an iPhone.

This means that you’ll be able to listen to stuff over LTE or Wi-Fi without your phone being nearby. This will certainly be useful for anyone who enjoys working out without having to lug a phone around. That’s certainly my pet peeve while running. I wanna get pumped up for that last 2km with Nicki Minaj’s Starships without clutching my oversized phone wallet, thank you.

That being said, you will need to use data if you want to do this when off Wi-Fi. Despite offline listening being A Thing for the past two years, its yet to roll out to Apple Watch. Our guess is space being a major factor here, but still, it would be cool.

If you can’t use the feature yet, don’t stress. Apparently its in beta at the moment so it might be a little while until a mainstream roll out is completed.

“We’re focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform,” Spotify said to Engadget.

“After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch.”

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

