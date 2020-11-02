Apple TV is Coming to the Xbox Series X and S in Australia

Apple TV is finally coming to Xbox. And in a move that will shock approximately no one. it’s arriving in time for the launch of the Xbox SerieS X and S.

Apple TV finally hits Xbox

While Apple TV skipped Xbox when it first dropped last year, it will now make its debut on the next gen consoles. It will also be coming to the PS5, which Sony announced back in October. Apple TV will be on all three new consoles on their November launch dates.

This means that you’ll be able to watch the likes of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Dickinson and the has-no-right-to-be-this-good Ted Lasso on the platform.

It is currently unclear whether the app will also be made available on the Xbox One series. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Xbox for comment.

Xbox has also said that browsing and app launch time will be speedier on the Xbox Series X and S.

“It’s never been easier to browse the hundreds of entertainment apps available with the new Microsoft Store on Xbox, which was rebuilt with your feedback in mind,” an Xbox blog post reads.

“The Microsoft Store is twice as fast as before. We’ve cut the launch time of the Microsoft Store app to about two seconds so you can find your next favorite game, app, or movie easier than ever. As a reminder, you can access your apps in the refreshed Xbox dashboard experience (UX) in the My Games & Apps.”

Locally, Xbox has confirmed Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Spotify, YouTube, Optus Sport, Amazon Prime, Twitch and ABC iView will all be available on the Xbox Series X and S at launch.

Last week Xbox also announced that almost all older games will be compatible with the new consoles. Only a handful of Kinect games won’t work on the Series X and S.

The next gen Xbox consoles launch in Australia on November 10.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.