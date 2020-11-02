Apple Is Having Yet Another Event Nov. 10, and This One’s All About Macs

After Apple’s September event for Apple Watch and iPad and an October event for iPhones, you’d be forgiven for assuming Apple was done launching stuff for the year. But you would also be wrong. Next Tuesday, Nov. 10, Apple is hosting yet another online event — and while we don’t know exactly what’s on deck, it’s a good bet that we’ll see some new Macs.

During its Worldwide Developers Conference back in June, the company said that the first Mac with Apple’s homegrown processor, called Apple Silicon, would launch by the end of the year. Well, folks, it’s about that time.

Screenshot: Apple/Gizmodo

Rumours as to which Mac will be the first to debut with Apple Silicon have been swirling for months. Reputable Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo predicted a few months back that a 13-inch MacBook Pro running on Apple’s custom ARM-based processor would launch this fall, with an overhauled iMac due out in 2021. But other reports claim that a 12-inch MacBook would be first to launch, so we’ll have to wait and see.

We don’t have any official Apple Silicon specs, so for now we can only speculate as to how fast Apple’s custom processor will be. Benchmarks reportedly from Apple’s ARM developer transition kits have popped up in the wild, but nothing concrete enough to compare to other CPUs on the market.

Apple’s invitation specifically points to “one more thing,” so this event may be an all-Mac affair. But there are a few products that have been rumoured to launch this year, including Apple’s long-awaited AirTags Bluetooth trackers and over-the-ear AirPods Studio headphones. I would venture to guess that those won’t be making an appearance at this event, but join us for the liveblog as we all find out together.

Apple’s “One More Thing” event kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST.