Alex Hirsch Used His Gravity Falls Voice Acting Talents to Prank Trump’s Voter Fraud Hotline

Donald Trump has, within very few shadows of a doubt, lost the 2020 presidential election, but the fighting from his campaign has not stopped, now turning (predictably) to false claims of voter fraud. They even set up a hotline for people to call in tips! Unfortunately for them, the internet exists. And the internet loves to prank hotlines. This time, even some famous people got in on the fun.

Like, for instance, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch. In addition to creating the show, he also voices a couple of characters, and he seems to have had a lot of fun a couple of nights ago putting those classic voices to good use, in calls which he posted audio of to Twitter.

I…may just do this all night pic.twitter.com/OFtKDeMBqE — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Hahaha can hear how exhausted they are already pic.twitter.com/zoa4HiLaEj — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Look, I, as a journalist, am not saying that the best response to attempted voter suppression is crank phone calls. But I am saying, as a person, that it is hilarious. And who doesn’t relish an extra dose of Gravity Falls in these trying times?