A Whole Lot Of People Watched The Mandalorian’s Season 2 Premiere

Apparently, a lot of people really like The Mandalorian. The dynamic duo of Mando and Baby Yoda returned to grace our screens last week and the numbers show that audiences turned up for it in a big way.

Streaming aggregator Reelgood crunched the data to reveal some of the top TV show opening weekend performances. Right up there in third is The Mandalorian season 2, with 5.7% of all viewers watching the premiere over the weekend. This outperformed its season 1 debut in November 2019 which was at 4.4%.

Reelgood draws its numbers from its 2 million-strong client base, who stream on a variety of platforms including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Forbes estimates that there are almost 96 million households in the U.S. using at least one streaming service. This means that 5.8 million people in the U.S. watched The Mandalorian season 2, at minimum.

In comparison, 9.8 million people in the U.S. tuned in to watch the World Series a few weeks ago. So The Mandalorian got at least half the same number of viewers as the biggest game of baseball this year. That sure is a lot of Baby Yoda fans.

The Mandalorian comes in third behind Amazon’s The Boys season 2 and was only 0.1% behind Stranger Things season 3 on Netflix. So, it’s done pretty well considering Disney+ is one of the newer streaming services on the block.

Disney+ has grown to over 60 million subscribers since its launch last year. The Mandalorian is also currently the flagship Star Wars show on the service. So, it makes sense that it’s pulling in some big numbers. It'll be interesting to see if these ratings can be maintained throughout the rest of season two.

The Mandalorian established itself as the most in-demand show earlier this year. It outclassed its competitors by 55 times for shows launching in a similar time frame. So, I think it’s safe to say that people are very keen on The Mandalorian and are very glad that it’s back. After all, this is the way.