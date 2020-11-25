A Sinkhole Full of Neon Green Slime Has Appeared In Canada, Eh

A mysterious sinkhole filled with, what can only be described as neon green goo, has appeared beneath a street in Toronto, Canada.

Local Toronto city blog, blogTo, shared images of the sinkhole and they are truly something out of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Nothing to see here – just a sinkhole on Hastings Ave. in Leslieville #Toronto pic.twitter.com/GvOtKzqDal — blogTO (@blogTO) November 20, 2020

Radioactive green colour? Check. Lurking beneath the city streets? Check. Thick sludge consistency? Check. So where can we find the heroes in a half-shell?

The sinkhole appeared on Hastings Avenue in Leslieville, downtown Toronto. Unfortunately, it seems there is a completely rational explanation for this and that it is not in fact a breeding ground for mutant turtles.

According to Toronto Water officials, the sinkhole was filled with a green non-toxic dye to determine whether it’s connected to any of the underlying sewer mains. Workers are able to monitor the sewer movement via nearby manholes and check for any of the green dye to try and determine the source of the water. Officials have said that the green dye is harmless.

How the initial sinkhole occurred is unknown but blogTO reported that images of the sinkhole prior to it being filled with goo indicate that there could be a larger unseen cavern beneath the street. A sewer lair perhaps?

In the meantime, the street has been closed to traffic and the sinkhole is roped off to the public. Repairs are scheduled to begin once the source of the sinkhole is confirmed, according to Toronto City News.

Funnily enough, a similar sinkhole appeared in Philadelphia back in 2013, according to a report by the Daily Mail. In that instance, it was also a case of city officials using green dye to seek the source of sinkholes.

The internet has reacted accordingly, comparing the green goo with the Slimer ghost from Ghostbusters, wildfire in Game of Thrones and, of course, the Ooze from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

There are too many informative replies in here regarding the harmlessness of the dye. MORE WILD SPECULATION ABOUT TOXIC WASTE PLEASE — Mike “turtlenecksdotcom.ca” Meehan (@mikemeehantweet) November 20, 2020

Anyone who wants to be a Ninja Turtle now is your time — ShawnFromToronto (@shawnhawaii) November 20, 2020

If nothing else, we’ve all learned something new today about plumbing tactics. And where the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards gets its slime from.

But it is 2020 after all, so keep an eye out for those ninja turtles.