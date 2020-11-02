A New Netflix Poster Spotlights All the Gadgets From Prospect, Pedro Pascal’s Sci-Fi Thriller

The Mandalorian isn’t the only place to find new Pedro Pascal content this week. A film he released last year, Prospect, debuts on Netflix today, and if that title rings a bell, give yourself a gold star. We’ve covered it a lot.

In Prospect, Pascal stars as the opposition to a father-daughter team (played by Jay Duplass and Sophie Thatcher) who’re attempting to make a living by mining for precious materials on another planet. Think the Old West, but in space. Along the way there’s drama, there’s tension, there’s violence. There’s also a huge array of awesome, weird gadgets. And so, for the debut of the film’s arrival on Netflix, Gizmodo has obtained this gorgeous new poster for the film for you to enjoy, with a little extra too.

Image: Ground Control

Now, that’s just cool right? All the masks and guns and wires. But what are these things exactly? Thankfully, we’ve got the key to go along with it.

Image: Ground Control

Oh, right. I thought that was an “aurelac nest probe,” but I just wasn’t sure.

Of course, gadgets aren’t everything about Prospect, which was written and directed by Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell. As we said in our review, “It’s telling a more tightly focused intimate story about how necessary it is to find one’s own ruthlessness in a place where the usual moral poles have been abandoned.” Just, you know. With cool gadgets.

Prospect is now on Netflix and, along with it, here’s a new trailer too.