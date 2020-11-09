9 Trump Quotes About Climate Change With Totally Random Photos

“I’m an environmentalist. A lot of people don’t understand that. I think I know more about the environment than most people.” — Donald Trump, Aug. 26, 2019

“Very Expensive Hoax!”

Flames come close to houses during the Blue Ridge Fire on Oct. 27, 2020 in Chino Hills, California. Strong Santa Ana Winds gusting to more than 145 km per hour have driven the Blue Ridge Fire and Silverado Fire across thousands of acres, grounding firefighting aircraft, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and gravely injuring two firefighters. More than 8,200 wildfires have burned across a record 4 million-plus acres so far this year, more than double the previous record. (Photo: David McNew, Getty Images)

“Ice storm rolls from Texas to Tennessee – I’m in Los Angeles and it’s freezing. Global warming is a total, and very expensive, hoax!” — Donald Trump, Dec. 6, 2013

“It Would Be a Lovely Thing”

Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown in this aerial photo on Oct. 11, 2018, in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane hit the panhandle area with Category 4 winds causing major damage. (Photo: Chris O’Meara-Pool, Getty Images)

“When he says buildings, they want to take buildings down because they want to make bigger windows into smaller windows. As far as they’re concerned, if you had no window, it would be a lovely thing.” — Donald Trump, Oct. 22, 2020

“The Concept of Global Warming”

Smoke is seen rising from what is reported to be a chemical plant fire after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on Aug. 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” — Donald Trump, Nov. 6, 2012

“It Could Very Well Go Back”

Claire mourns as she sees the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida on Oct. 12, 2018. (Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP, Getty Images)

“I’m not denying climate change. But it could very well go back. You know, we’re talking about over a millions of years. They say that we had hurricanes that were far worse than what we just had with Michael.” — Donald Trump, Oct. 14, 2018

“There’s a Cooling, and There’s a Heating.”

A man sits in the shade of his umbrella at the Dog Park under high tension power lines in Redondo Beach, California on Aug. 16, 2020. California ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system. (Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP, Getty Images)

“There is a cooling, and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place.” -Donald Trump, Jan. 28, 2018

“People Are Flushing the Toilet 10 Times”

Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers search for bodies at a burned residence in Paradise, California, on Nov. 10, 2018 in the wake of the Camp Fire. (Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP, Getty Images)

“They take a shower and water comes dripping out, just dripping out, very quietly dripping out. People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.” — Donald Trump, Dec. 6, 2019

“I Believe Very Strongly”

People evacuate in a boat from their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

“Climate change is very important to me. I’ve done many environmental impact statements in my life, and I believe very strongly in very, very crystal clear clean water and clean air.” — Donald Trump, Dec. 3, 2019

“That Word, the Environment”

An exterior view of the ballpark before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on Sept. 9, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California has blanketed the city in an orange glow. (Photo: Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Images)

“Nothing’s a hoax about that. It’s a very serious subject. I’m a big believer in that word, the environment.” — Donald Trump, Jan. 9, 2020