You Can Buy A Jigsaw Puzzle Of Gladys Berejiklian Announcing Water Restrictions

Gladys Berejiklian has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. But this post has nothing to do with that.

Appearing in front of NSW’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) inquiry yesterday, the NSW Premier (you know the one who crashed the NSW Government website after telling people to visit it) admitted that she had been in a “close personal relationship” with Daryl Maguire.

Maguire is the subject of the inquiry, which is trying to determine whether he used his position to influence business deals for his own personal gain. But that’s not why I’m writing this.

During their relationship, evidence presented at the inquiry shows that Berejiklian and Maguire had discussed his business dealings.

Gladys Berejiklian has stared down those calling to for her to resign. She’s argued that this relationship was irrelevant to her conduct as premier, saying at a press conference this afternoon “at all times I have maintained a distinction between my personal and private life and the public office I hold” — an distinction that is interesting, may not be true and, ultimately, besides the point of this article.

Gizmodo is a design, technology, science and science fiction website. And that means this saga is somewhat outside of our normal coverage.

But my editor was able to point out there was an angle that’s relevant. Turns out you can buy a jigsaw puzzle of Gladys Berejiklian announcing water restrictions at a press conference on November 21, 2019.

You can also get it on a mug, greeting card or even a tasteful pillow option.

In fact, there are a smorgasbord of options of items with photographs of Scott Morrison, the Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and more.

The store, Media Storehouse, has literally thousands of photographs taken by the Australian Associated Press which you can purchase in a variety of forms.

We’re not earning money for referring people to this. But we thought you might want to know. Plus, who knows, maybe the Gladys jigsaw becomes a limited edition.