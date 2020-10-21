Windows 10 October Update Reveals New Microsoft Edge and More

The Windows 10 October 2020 ’20H2′ update has begun rolling out to the public. And if you’re into the kind of thing you should be able to get it from today.

What’s new in the Windows 10 October update?

The last major update was back in May, so curb your enthusiasm somewhat. Still, there are a few cool new things. These include the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser, the ability to open all Edge tabs with ‘Alt +Tab’ and a brand new Start menu that’s supposed to be more streamlined.

You also won’t need to go into NVIDIA settings, for example, to change the refresh rate on your display anymore.

Here are some of the key updates:

New Microsoft Edge that allows you to block websites that try to track you online. The new Collections feature also lets you save and share things you find online. For example, if you’re researching a holiday and want to save a bunch of info and websites in one spot.

that allows you to block websites that try to track you online. The new Collections feature also lets you save and share things you find online. For example, if you’re researching a holiday and want to save a bunch of info and websites in one spot. Revamped Start Menu .

. Smooth settings that let’s you change the refresh rate on your display from the Windows settings.

from the Windows settings. Alt + Tab will now activate all tabs in the browser window rather than just the active one.

will now activate all tabs in the browser window rather than just the active one. Notifications are now more prominent, as well as easy to close.

are now more prominent, as well as easy to close. 2-in-1 devices now switch by default.

now switch by default. A more personalised taskbar experience.

You can read more over on the Microsoft Blog.

How to install the update

Here’s how to install the Windows 10 update for October.

Open the Start Menu

Click the Settings icon

icon Hit Update and Security and then Windows Update

and then Click Download

After download and installation is complete you’ll be asked to restart your PC.

Of course, you may want to wait and see whether there are any bug issues first, especially after the slew of issues Windows 10 updates have had this year.