Updates From Wonder Woman 1984, The Boys, and More

Amazon is tackling Yōko Ogawa’s surrealist thriller The Memory Police. Get a look at Apple TV+’s new animated movie. The Simpsons taps an unlikely guest voice for its next Treehouse of Horror. Plus, what’s to come as Supernatural’s endgame, and Netflix teases the return of Unsolved Mysteries. Spoilers now!

The Memory Police

Amazon Studios has ordered a film adaptation of Yōko Ogawa’s The Memory Police from director Reed Moreno and writer Charlie Kaufman. The story concerns a novelist and her editor hiding from the titular Memory Police, a group “determined to make sure that what has been erased, remains forgotten forever.” [Deadline]

The Addams Family 2

Bloody-Disgusting reports Javon Walton has replaced Finn Wolfhard as the voice of Pugsley in The Addams Family 2. Additionally, Bill Hader has joined the cast as an all-new character named Cyrus.

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins denied recent rumours Wonder Woman 1984 would receive a streaming release this December in light of covid-19 concerns.

Correct. Direct to streaming is not even being discussed. We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience for #WW84 and supporting our beloved theater business. https://t.co/SDyD7Nzo0Z — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 8, 2020

Wolfwalkers

The daughter of a wolf hunter becomes a wolf herself in the trailer for Cartoon Saloon’s latest, Wolfwalkers.

Diablo Rojo (PTY)

A winged demon attacks a bus Jeepers Creepers 2-style in a clip from Sol Moreno’s Diablo Rojo (PTY), available today on Amazon Prime.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

A hotshot police detective must apprehend a costumed vigilante targeting millionaires in the latest trailer for Major Grom: Plague Doctor.

Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales

We also have a trailer for Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales, an upcoming horror anthology featuring spaceships, demons, clowns, a high-tech serial killer, and a giant, robotic Donald Trump.

The Boys

During a virtual panel at New York Comic Con, Erik Kripke teased Love Sausage, the unnamed superhero with a prehensile penis, could return in season three.

Everyone pay attention to Laz’s (Alonso) response and reaction as I say this, which is, last week a writer pitched that this is not the last time that Mother’s Milk and Love Sausage interact.

Kripke’s statement prompted Alonso to respond, “We’re talking about it, there’s conversation. C’mon man. You know what, that’s good? I want to get him back.”

Supernatural

Dean must complete another ritual to defeat Chuck once and for all in the synopsis for “Unity,” the October 30 episode of Supernatural.

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1517). Original airdate 10/29/2020.

neXt

Shea and LeBlanc take a trip to Dartmouth in the synopsis for the October 28 episode of neXt.

AGENT SALAZAR TAKES MAJOR PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT HER FAMILY FROM NEXT ON AN ALL-NEW “NEXT” TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, ON FOX Shea and LeBlanc head to Dartmouth to investigate NEXT’s whereabouts, which are potentially linked to Biomotion Labs. There, they visit LeBlanc’s friend, Professor Richard Pearish (guest star Michael Herzovi) for answers. Meanwhile, Shea, Ethan and Ty take extra precautions to disconnect from electronics and the Internet, and LeBlanc urges Abby to do so, as well, but NEXT complicates their plans in the all-new “FILE #3″ episode of NEXT. Cast: John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, Fernanda Andrade as Special Agent Shea Salazar, Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc, Michael Mosley as C.M., Eve Harlow as Gina, Aaron Clifton Moten as Ben, Gerardo Celasco as Ty Salazar, Elizabeth Cappuccino as Abby LeBlanc, and Evan Whitten as Ethan Salazar Guest Cast: Michael Herzovi as Richard Pearish

Treehouse of Horror XXXI

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for this year’s Simpsons Halloween special, guest-starring film critic Ben Mankiewicz.

Don’t miss the annual terror-themed trilogy, including a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and a ninth birthday Lisa just can’t get over in the all-new Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” episode of THE SIMPSONS. Voice Cast: Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson; Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson; Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson and Nelson; Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson; Hank Azaria as Moe; Harry Shearer as Skinner; Tress MacNeille as Dolph; Pamela Hayden as Milhouse; Harry Shearer as Flanders Guest Voice Cast: Ben Mankiewicz as himself

Swamp Thing

Daniel Cassidy and Dr. Jason Woodrue feature in photos from “Worlds Apart,” next week’s episode of Swamp Thing on the CW. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Moonbase 8

Fred Armisen confronts his colleagues John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker, and Travis Kelce about a water shortage in a new clip from Moonbase 8.

Truth Seekers

A Kevin McCarthy cosplayer asks our heroes about “Immersive Horror Experiences” in a new clip from Truth Seekers.

Unsolved Mysteries

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the next six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries.

