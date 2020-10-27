Updates From The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad, and More

Adam Sandler’s heading to space and an alien spider is his only friend. Bette Midler says that the Sanderson Sisters will indeed return for the new Hocus Pocus. New set pictures from Scream 5 tease Courteney Cox’s return. Plus, Bruce Campbell teases Evil Dead’s new hero, and behind the scenes on His Dark Materials. Spoilers get!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

The Spaceman of Bohemia

Deadline reports Adam Sandler will star in The Spaceman of Bohemia for Netflix — an adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfař’s 2017 novel from Chernobyl director Johan Renck. The story follows an astronaut (Sandler) “sent to the edge of the galaxy” to collect mysterious dust between Earth and Venus. Sandler “soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces” and so turns to his only companion: an alien spider “from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

Thor: Love and Thunder

Clancy Brown confirmed to Comic Book he has not been asked to return as Surtur in Thor: Love and Thunder.

That was a voiceover character pretty much. So, I mean, I would happily do it again, because it would be a mo-cap, and that would be fun, and a voice, but they didn’t sign me up for any multi-picture deal or anything like that. If they call me up, and we can reach a deal, then I’ll do it. If they call me up, and they don’t want to pay me, then I won’t. I mean, it’s not that big a deal. It’s not a real character to me anyway, Surtur.

Hocus Pocus 2

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Bette Midler emphasised all three Sanderson Sisters will indeed return for the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes. I’m game, I’m totally game.

Scream 5

New set photos have our first look at Courteney Cox on the set of Scream 5.

Here’s your first look at Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers on the set of ‘SCREAM 5’

(Source: @JustJared) pic.twitter.com/hsjhm5KAX3 — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) October 23, 2020

The Matrix 4

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves arrives at the set of The Matrix 4 with a much shorter haircut.

Keanu in Berlin, a new haircut ???????????? #keanureeves #matrix4 #alexandragrant . Thanks karadshow media , Bild ( credits) via page six pic.twitter.com/OdOCqkxWOD — Keanu Reeves TheClub (@Keanu_TheClub) October 26, 2020

The Suicide Squad

Empire Magazine has another new still from The Suicide Squad.

New still from ‘The Suicide Squad’ pic.twitter.com/VGQH4s81sf — best of margot (@badpostmargots) October 26, 2020

Avatar 2

Kate Winslet learns to hold her breath for seven minutes in a new behind-the-scenes photo from Avatar 2, continuing James Cameron’s attempts to drag the entirety of Hollywood underwater with him.

From Kate Winslet's recent interview in @THR: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” pic.twitter.com/ZYAmZdNgHS — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 26, 2020

Evil Dead Rise

In conversation with AL, Bruce Campbell described the protagonist of Evil Dead Rise as “a heroine” and “woman in charge” trying to “save her family.”

What we’re doing now is we’re saying, Look, this is another Evil Dead movie and that book gets around, a lot of people run into it and it’s another story. The main key with Evil Dead is they’re just regular people who are battling what seems to be a very unstoppable evil, and so that’s where the horror comes from. It’s not someone who’s skilled. They’re not fighting a soldier. They’re not fighting a scientist. They’re not fighting anybody more than your average neighbour. This one is going to be a similar thing. We’re going to have a heroine, a woman in charge, and she’s going to try and save her family.

The Pope’s Exorcist

Deadline reports Ángel Gómez (Voices) is attached to direct The Pope’s Exorcist at Screen Gems, a film based on the (alleged) life and the times of Father Gabriele Amorth, former Chief Exorcist of the Vatican.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

A new documentary on The Conjuring franchise includes behind-the-scenes footage from The Conjuring III: The Devil Made Me Do It at the 29:40 mark in the video below.

Freaky

A teenage girl in the body of Vince Vaughn learns to use her new body in a clip from Christopher Landon’s Freaky.

The Craft: Legacy

Jason Blum says “becoming empowered is more complicated and more difficult” than the cast of The Craft: Legacy expects in a new featurette.

Stargirl

Deadline reports Nick Tarabay and Jonathan Cake have joined the cast of Stargirl as Eclipso and The Shade, respectively. Ysa Penarejo has additionally joined the cast in an undisclosed “recurring” capacity.

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman would neither confirm nor deny an appearance from John Constantine in Netflix’s upcoming Sandman series.

Y: The Last Man

Production has officially begun on FX’s Y: The Last Man series, with a computer-generated monkey in the role of Ampersand — replacing the monkey from Friends after complaints.

His Dark Materials

HBO has released a new trailer and featurette for the second season of His Dark Materials, as well as brief synopses for the first five episodes.

Episode 1: “The City of Magpies” Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) explore a new world. The Magisterium take action on past events. Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) embarks on a mission. Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Jamie Childs Episode 2: “The Cave” Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) head to Oxford for answers. The Magisterium is faced with a choice. Written by Jack Thorne and Francesca Gardiner; directed by Jamie Childs Episode 3: “Theft” Lyra (Dafne Keen) ignores the alethiometer’s advice leading to dangerous consequences. Written by Jack Thorne and Sarah Quintrell; directed by Leanne Welham Episode 4: “Tower of the Angels” Will (Amir Wilson) and Lyra (Dafne Keen) make a plan, unaware of the dangers or the cost involved. Written by Jack Thorne and Namsi Khan; directed by Leanne Welham Episode 5: “The Scholar” Will (Amir Wilson) and Lyra (Dafne Keen) set out to retrieve what’s been lost. Mary (Simone Kirby) takes a leap of faith. Written by Francesca Gardiner; directed by Leanne Welham

Primal

Finally, Spear and Fang eviscerate a second batch of Ape-Men in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Slave of the Scorpion.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.