Updates From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Superman & Lois, and More

Joe Hill would love to tack a crack at remaking Maximum Overdrive. Lena Headey, Luke Wilson, and Anya Chalotra are lending their voices to a new animated take on an obscure Marvel title. There’s good news for Archer’s future. Plus, what’s to come on Star Trek: Discovery and Dolly Parton is here to save Christmas. Spoilers, away!

Maximum Overdrive

Appearing as a guest on Mick Garris’s Post Mortem podcast, Joe Hill stated he’d “jump” at the chance to remake his father’s directorial debut, Maximum Overdrive.

I would only want to jump into directing if I had a chance to do the reboot of Maximum Overdrive. If someone offered me the chance to write and direct a relaunch of Maximum Overdrive, I’d jump at that in a second. The time is right, ok. So basically, they’re all the self-driving vehicles. So it’s no longer a comet that sets them off, it’s a virus in the electronics that sets them off. And so you’ve got these giant Tesla semi trucks, ya know, wiping everyone out. I think it could be great.”

Christmas on the Square

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton plays an angel out to redeem Christine Baranski in the trailer for Christmas on the Square, also coming to Netflix this November.

Parallel

Bloody-Disgusting has a clip from the Sliders-esque Parallel, coming to VOD this December.

Minor Premise

A neuroscientist pits the “ten fragments of his consciousness” against one another in the trailer for Minor Premise, coming to VOD December 4.

Superman & Lois

The Wrap reports Degrassi: The Next Generation’s Stacey Faber has joined the cast of Superman & Lois as Leslie Larr “the right hand to one of the most influential people on the planet, she’s gone from a young, idealistic dreamer to a hardened, world-worn dream killer. Athletic, strong…and oftentimes heartless.” The character’s name is likely a nod to the Kryptonian villain Lesla-Lar, an enemy of Supergirl hailing from the bottle city of Kandor.

New-Gen

Deadline also reports Lena Headey, Luke Wilson, and Anya Chalotra will lend their voices to New-Gen, an animated series based on the Marvel comic book about a pair of nanotech-enhanced twin brothers (Finn and Nick Wolfhard) sworn to protect the futuristic city of the title. Headey will play Thea, “the beautiful and prophetic matriarch of the Association of the Protection of New-Gen” opposite Wilson as Roboduck, “a comical and mischievous sidekick whose special ability is burping fire.” Details on Calotra’s character are not available at this time.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A recently spotted Minimates figure confirms Wyatt Russell’s character, John F. Walker, starts out as the “new” Captain America — at least in the eyes of the U.S. Government, presumably, as is usually the case with U.S. Agent — in The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

Archer

Huzzah! Archer has been renewed for a twelfth season at FX.

it doesn't seem like it, but lana's thrilled pic.twitter.com/m3L5wJWz6K — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) October 21, 2020

Supernatural

The Winchesters continue their plight to attack and dethrone God in the synopsis for “Inherit the Earth,” the November 13 episode of Supernatural.

CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

A new newcomer causes trouble in the synopsis for “Shadow Puppets,” the November 9 episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

A newcomer arrives, offering a deal that creates divisions within the group. The Walking Dead: World Beyond is starring Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett, Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz, Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett, Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Annet Mahendru as Huck , Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek.

Fear the Walking Dead

Ginny is discussed in the synopsis for “Honey,” the November 9 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Dwight and Sherry want to take down Ginny, but Morgan stands in their way. Fear the Walking Dead is starring Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar.

neXt

A team is recruited in the synopsis for the fourth episode of neXt.

Shea and LeBlanc steal an important hard drive and enlist Ben, Gina and C.M. to help decrypt it, as NEXT creates chaos to stunt their progress. C.M.’s past resurfaces as NEXT targets the FBI building with a dangerous ploy. Meanwhile, Ted and his Zava team buckle down on their search for NEXT, Ty and Ethan hide out in a remote cabin and LeBlanc discovers new information on his health that may affect Abby. NEXT is starring John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, Fernanda Andrade as Special Agent Shea Salazar, Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc, Michael Mosley as C.M., Eve Harlow as Gina, Aaron Clifton Moten as Ben, Gerardo Celasco as Ty Salazar, Elizabeth Cappuccino as Abby LeBlanc, and Evan Whitten as Ethan Salazar. Guest Cast are John Cassini as Ron Mathis, David Zayas as Nacio Flores, Chaon Cross as Deborah, Rian Jairell as Darron, and Amy Rapp as Lily.

Paranormal

Netflix has released another trailer for Paranormal, an Egyptian horror series starring a cynical hematology professor and his university colleague investigating the supernatural.

Servant

A new trailer reveals Servant returns for a second season on January 15.

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, the Discovery encounters a new race of insectoid aliens in the trailer for next week’s episode, “People of Earth.”

