Updates From Marvel’s Loki, Eternals, and More

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are getting into action for Mission Impossible 7. Eric Kripke teases the season two finale of The Boys. Things are heating up on Lovecraft Country plus updates from Evil, Pandora, and more. Spoilers hoooo!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

The Mandalorian

According to the Writers Guild of America, Jon Favreau has written six episodes of The Mandalorian’s second season. Episode five is written by Dave Filoni, while episode seven is credited to Rick Famuyiwa.

The Eternals

Leaked action figure packaging has our first look at Kro, the villain of The Eternals described as a“harbinger for a larger threat” in the MCU.

New description of Kro in ‘ETERNALS’ ???? pic.twitter.com/fiv7npmBiD — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) October 3, 2020

First look at the villainous KRO in ETERNALS. pic.twitter.com/GFj5vPWwzJ — ???????????????????????????????? (@Eternalsnews) October 3, 2020

Mission: Impossible 7

New set footage sees Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise filming a train stunt in Norway.

If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is… pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020

Mr. Freeze

During a virtual panel for Wizard World, producer Michael Uslan stated he thinks Mr. Freeze is ripe for a solo film in the vein of Todd Philips’ Joker, adding “I’m putting on my fanboy hat, not my producing hat. This has nothing to do with any plans.”

What Todd did, and his genius, can be applied to I think any other villain. If any villain was studied like that…there are some great possibilities. One of my favourite episodes of Batman: The Animated Series — which I love, absolutely love — dealt with Mr. Freeze and the loss of his wife. The empathy, the emotions that that created, I could see [making a movie]. I’m putting on my fanboy hat, not my producing hat. This has nothing to do with any plans, or this or that. I don’t want that part on the Internet. It’s just that as a fanboy, I can see taking that iteration of Mr. Freeze and doing something amazing with his backstory. But it doesn’t matter if it’s Scarecrow, Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin, they’re so juicy. And part of their success has been their mystique, where all the dots haven’t been dotted and the Ts haven’t been crossed. It allows filmmakers to come in and take it to places it’s never been taken before.

Terrifier 2

The follow-up to the ultra-violent killer clown movie Terrifier has been delayed to 2021 according to director Damien Leone on Facebook.

Our initial goal was to have it out this month but like every other production, Covid set us back big time. We are finally heading into our final stretch of filming currently and our new goal is to have the film completed by early 2021. However, that does not mean we will have distribution secured. That will be the next step upon completion. As you know, Terrifier 2 is a completely independent film funded through Indiegogo and a handful of private investors. We did not have a studio or distribution company backing us so this is truly a grassroots campaign on every level. Believe me, we are as anxious and excited to release this film as you are to see it but the last thing we want to do is rush it. The cast and crew have truly put an unfathomable amount of time and energy into this film and we’re trying to exceed expectations on every level. All I can say is, it will be worth the wait.

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Burt Gummer throws his hat into the 2020 presidential election in a new promo for Tremors: Shrieker Island.

Scare Me

Aya Cash introduces herself in a new clip from Scare Me.

Loki

A recent Golden Globes interview confirms Utopia’s Sasha Lane has joined the cast of Loki in an undisclosed role.

WandaVision

A line of tie-in t-shirts further leans into the 1950s sitcom vibe of WandaVision.

Evil

Speaking with TV Guide, Robert King suggested the second season of Evil will continue to explore wicked children — most likely products of the RSM Fertility Clinic.

The puzzle that was part of all the episodes this season, the 13 episodes this season, points people to a place that brings in clues for next year. But I would say one of the biggest clues in all this was the tendency for toddlers and children to be possibly corrupted and turned villainous. So both [Kristen] observing that demon birth in Episode 8, but also David when he was high on the drugs that he was using and sees this child like in a vulture-like stance on a chair — there are clues that kind of lead into what we’re planning to do next season.

The Boys

In conversation with TV Line, Eric Kripke described this week’s season finale of The Boys as “a real shit fight.”

I think Episode 8 is gonna be a real sh*t fight. For what it’s worth, I think Episode 8 is my all-time favourite episode of the whole show, both seasons. It puts, primarily, Butcher in a really dangerous place, because he has this devil on his shoulder, who is his father, and he’s just learned at the end of this episode that there’s no value in doing things the right way by going through the right legal means. The only way to get things done apparently is to be the worst possible person like his father, and he’s heading into Episode 8 with that attitude. We should very rightfully worry about Butcher’s humanity and what that means for the rest of the team.

Pandora

Jax returns to her homeworld in the synopsis for “Gates of Eden,” the October 19 episode of Pandora.

FACING THE FINAL JUDGMENT – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team visit the distant planet where Professor Osborn (Noah Huntley) first discovered Jax as an infant during the Earth-Zatarian War in an attempt to find the Ancients in the hopes of saving our Universe; but is dealt a tragic blow when Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) suffers a loss that will change him forever. Oliver Dench, Tina Casciani, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Chris LeDoux directed the episode written by Steve Kriozere (#203). Original airdate 10/18/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

The Outpost

Talon and company navigate a labyrinth in the synopsis for “A Life For a Life,” the October 23 episode of The Outpost.

LIFE OR DEATH – Talon (Jessica Green), Wren (Izuka Hoyle), Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) fight to survive as they search a labyrinth for an ancient relic. Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) fight for control of the Outpost. Adam Johnson and Aaron Fontaine also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A03). Original airdate 10/22/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Lovecraft Country

The gang lifts a curse in the trailer for “Rewind 1921,” next week’s episode of Lovecraft Country.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.