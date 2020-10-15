The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Twitter Is Down For Everyone So You’ll Just Have To Save Your Bad Takes [Updated]

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

Published 2 hours ago: October 16, 2020 at 8:59 am -
Filed to:au
twitter
A screenshot from Down Detector of Twitter

Update: Seems like it’s back. Carry on

If you’ve been frantically refreshing your browser or checking your router: don’t worry, it’s not just you. Twitter is down.

According to website outage service Downdetector, users began reporting an outage around 8.08 AEDT.

A screenshot of Twitter on down detector
Downdetector

Some said they could load the website but were unable to see any content in their feed or notifications — instead, they were shown a message “Nothing to see here — yet” — whereas others Twitter was down for them completely.

A screenshot of Twitter while it was down
Twitter

It’s been more than a year since the last big outage. And did we learn anything from our last outage? That we could enjoy life so much more if we just got off this godforsaken website?

Absolutely not!

So while we wait for the website to come back, I’m just going to post my tweet ideas here.

  • Twitter’s down! But how can I find someone who tells me what I think about current events?
  • I wonder if my dog actually likes me or is just pretending to like me because I feed him.
  • Isn’t it weird that we eat different foods at different times of day.
  • No one is liking or retweeting me. Is this purgatory? Do I even still exist?
  • If you’re reading this, I want you to shout and if I hear you I’ll yell back.
  • I wonder what Dril’s doing right now. My thoughts go out to him and his family.
  • Maybe Twitter just took the ‘blocking misinformation’ a step further and decided to shut the service down. Can’t say I disagree.
  • Jack Dorsey has such a strange shaped head. I reckon if you look like that, you have to either invent an extremely addictive social media network or otherwise no one would take you seriously.
  • Bet you Trump thinks he got banned lol.
  • Twitter down Twitter down Twitter down Twitter down
  • Everyone wants to be the guy who writes that tweet that fixes Twitter cos it would look good as hell on a resume.
  • What I would give to just one measly RT right now.

More to come.

About the Author

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson is a reporter for Gizmodo. Prior to this, he worked as a reporter at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BuzzFeed.

Cam covers internet culture and tech in Australia.

He tweets at @cameronwilson and you can email him at [email protected]

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.