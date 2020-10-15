Twitter Is Down For Everyone So You’ll Just Have To Save Your Bad Takes [Updated]

Update: Seems like it’s back. Carry on

If you’ve been frantically refreshing your browser or checking your router: don’t worry, it’s not just you. Twitter is down.

According to website outage service Downdetector, users began reporting an outage around 8.08 AEDT.

Some said they could load the website but were unable to see any content in their feed or notifications — instead, they were shown a message “Nothing to see here — yet” — whereas others Twitter was down for them completely.

It’s been more than a year since the last big outage. And did we learn anything from our last outage? That we could enjoy life so much more if we just got off this godforsaken website?

Absolutely not!

So while we wait for the website to come back, I’m just going to post my tweet ideas here.

Twitter’s down! But how can I find someone who tells me what I think about current events?

I wonder if my dog actually likes me or is just pretending to like me because I feed him.

Isn’t it weird that we eat different foods at different times of day.

No one is liking or retweeting me. Is this purgatory? Do I even still exist?

If you’re reading this, I want you to shout and if I hear you I’ll yell back.

I wonder what Dril’s doing right now. My thoughts go out to him and his family.

Maybe Twitter just took the ‘blocking misinformation’ a step further and decided to shut the service down. Can’t say I disagree.

Jack Dorsey has such a strange shaped head. I reckon if you look like that, you have to either invent an extremely addictive social media network or otherwise no one would take you seriously.

Bet you Trump thinks he got banned lol.

Twitter down Twitter down Twitter down Twitter down

Everyone wants to be the guy who writes that tweet that fixes Twitter cos it would look good as hell on a resume.

What I would give to just one measly RT right now.

