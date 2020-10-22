This TripAdvisor Listing Sure Looks Like The Rudy Giuliani ‘Borat’ Room

Here’s a bunch of words that wouldn’t have made any sense 12 hours ago: someone found what seems to be an online listing for the hotel room that Rudy Giuliani was filmed in with his hands down his pants for the movie Borat 2.

Got that? OK, let’s rewind a bit so you can catch up.

Trump lawyer, cybersecurity adviser and all-around henchman Rudy Giuliani has gotten himself into a spot of bother. In July, Giuliani was invited to a hotel for an interview about the administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Once he arrived there, the interviewer flirts with Giuliani and invites him to go into the bedroom of the hotel room. Giuliani lies on the bed, has his hands in his pants when Sasha Baron Cohen bursts in.

Oh, did I mention Baron Cohen’s playing the character Borat? All of this was filmed for the unreleased film, Borat 2.

Rudy, for his part, denies that he was caught in a compromising position. He took to Twitter to allege the reports were a “complete fabrication”, instead claiming that he was tucking in his shirt after removing recording equipment.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Was he? You be the judge.

Anyway, Aric Toler from the legendary open-source intelligence media organisation Bellingcat has used his incredible powers to track down what might be the room in the hotel in which Giuliani was filmed “tucking in”.

And I mean you can’t even make this up: the hotel is called “The Mark”. And for just over $1,100 you could rent the room yourself.

Located on Madison Avenue in New York City, it’s ranked 78th out of 508 hotels in the Big Apple. TripAdvisor reviews say the it’s in a convenient location, with big rooms and good water pressure in the showers.

The only downsides? You might become an international laughing stock just two weeks before the US Presidential elections.