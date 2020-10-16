This Is the iPhone 12 You Should Buy (if You Can’t Wait to Preorder)

Normally, we’d ask you to wait for your favourite consumer tech team to review the new iPhones before handing Apple your money. But we get it. Sometimes you just need to upgrade your phone as soon as possible.

This year’s annual iPhone event was a little different than in years past. Due to the pandemic, we didn’t get to fly out to Cupertino and get some real hands-on time with the new iPhones like we normally would. That said, you can expect our hands-on impressions and in-depth reviews in the following weeks. In the meantime, we know enough about each iPhone to help you make a smarter decision now that preorders have officially begun. (A quick note: Today’s preorders are for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Preorders for the iPhone Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max start Friday, Nov. 6, at 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m. EDT.)

The Best iPhone for Most People…

Buy the 128GB iPhone 12.

Why iPhone 12?

Last year, we recommended the entry-level iPhone 11 for most people. That phone is sticking around in Apple’s lineup, but we like to err on the side of future-proofing. To be clear, you shouldn’t upgrade your phone just for 5G, but it is a thing, and if you want a phone that’s going to last you a while, it makes more sense to get the iPhone 12 with its ability to connect to next-gen networks. Plus, you do get a new OLED panel and a better camera.

Performance-wise, you’re getting the same A14 Bionic processor in the iPhone 12 as the 12 Pro. They also both have the new Ceramic Shield displays, which are supposedly four times more drop-resistant than the iPhone 11. And while we don’t yet know which phones have what battery, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are both rated for 11 hours. In terms of price, the 128GB model of the iPhone 12 is $US880 ($1,243). That’s $US120 ($170) cheaper than the base model iPhone 12 Pro, which also has 128GB of storage.

Sure, it doesn’t have as many of the snazzy camera features as the iPhone 12 Pro, like the new telephoto camera, support for Apple’s ProRAW format, and the new LiDAR scanner. That said, even with only two cameras, it can do plenty. It’s got 2x optical zoom, a new ultra-wide-angle camera, and some new modes like Night Mode Timelapse. Unless you’re an avid photographer, these upgrades are more than enough for the average person.

Why 128GB?

Unless you barely use your iPhone for anything, it’s tough to get by on 64GB of storage these days. It’s only $US50 ($71) more to upgrade to 128GB for a total of $US880 ($1,243), while it’s an extra $US100 ($141) to get 256GB. The combo of a 128GB iPhone and cloud storage should be more than sufficient for most people. If you’re a power user, however, feel free to opt for the 256GB version.

But which carrier should I choose?

In the past, we’ve tended to recommend Verizon, but the calculations are a lot more complicated this year. That’s because if you want 5G speeds, you might have to upgrade your existing plan, which adds a new level of maths when figuring out what might be your best deal.

T-Mobile has the most well-rounded 5G network, because it’s leveraging low-, mid-, and high-band (millimetre wave) spectrum. AT&T and Verizon’s networks use low-band and mmWave, which means you get speeds just slightly faster than 4G on the low end and super-fast speeds but hard-to-find signal on the high end0 T-Mobile’s use of mid-band lands somewhere in the middle.