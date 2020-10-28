The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Haunting of Bly Manor Video Essay Digs Into the Series’ Unique Approach to Horror

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 hour ago: October 28, 2020 at 3:12 pm -
Sisters Perdita (Catherine Parker) and Viola (Kate Siegel) in The Haunting of Bly Manor's black-and-white eighth episode. (Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor pierced the veil a few weeks ago, but you wouldn’t be alone if you were having trouble getting its spooky, heartfelt story out of your mind. A new video essay digs into the Henry James-inspired series, examining how it both taps into and repurposes some familiar horror tropes.

There are some spoilers in the video, created by horror expert Louise Blain, so on the off chance that you haven’t binged Mike Flanagan’s latest, here’s one of these:

“You’ve seen it all before, but not quite like this,” Blain says, pointing out tropes like the haunted house, “the ghost who doesn’t know they’re dead,” the lady in white, evil dolls, and more, and explaining how Bly Manor manages not to do what the audience might expect in each case.

Flora (Amelie Smith) and her very special dollhouse. (Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix.

