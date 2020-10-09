The Stand’s New Trailer Finds Hope and Plenty of Terror in Post-Plague America

As the real-life pandemic rages on, CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand will arrive to remind us just how much worse things could be.

Ahead of the series’ December debut, the cast gathered for a New York Comic Con panel to talk about life in their post-apocalypse, and, most excitingly — revealed a chilling new trailer!

The Stand hits CBS All Access on December 17.