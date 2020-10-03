The Monster Hunter Movie Has a Brief Teaser and a New Release Date

What happens when you mash up military action Michael Bay-isms with the fantastical world of Monster Hunter? You get this, and it looks, uhhh, wild.

Released by IGN, a new trailer for Monster Hunter just dropped. If you can call a sixteen-second clip a trailer, anyway. A micro-trailer? Featuring Milla Jovovich, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and a dope-arse monster, the brief footage shows off the vibe of the new movie, which is absolutely unashamed in its cheesy action movie popcorn nonsensical goodness. Listen, say what you will about Paul W.S. Anderson, but he does what he does, and if you like it, this seems incredibly fun.

The catch is that the movie also has a new release date. It’s now set for December 2020, “only in theatres,” as the teaser says. Which we know is a bad idea. But… here we go anyway.

