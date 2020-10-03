The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Monster Hunter Movie Has a Brief Teaser and a New Release Date

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: October 4, 2020 at 6:30 am -
Filed to:big sword energy
capcomio9milla jovovichmonster hunterpaul ws andersonsony pictures
Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter. (Image: Sony Pictures)
What happens when you mash up military action Michael Bay-isms with the fantastical world of Monster Hunter? You get this, and it looks, uhhh, wild.

Released by IGN, a new trailer for Monster Hunter just dropped. If you can call a sixteen-second clip a trailer, anyway. A micro-trailer? Featuring Milla Jovovich, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and a dope-arse monster, the brief footage shows off the vibe of the new movie, which is absolutely unashamed in its cheesy action movie popcorn nonsensical goodness. Listen, say what you will about Paul W.S. Anderson, but he does what he does, and if you like it, this seems incredibly fun.

The catch is that the movie also has a new release date. It’s now set for December 2020, “only in theatres,” as the teaser says. Which we know is a bad idea. But… here we go anyway.

Monster Hunter Continues to Look Like the Wrong '90s Video Game Movie

It's somewhat telling that we've only seen but so much of Paul W.S. Anderson's upcoming one humongous sword, which is very on-brand, but every other glimpse of the movie we've seen so far has felt decidedly un-Monster Hunter like.

