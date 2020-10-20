The Mandalorian’s New Teaser Ups the Stakes for Heroes and Villains Alike

It’s a tough world out there when everyone wants to get their hands on Baby Yoda.

Lucasfilm and Disney dropped our latest look at The Mandalorian’s second season as part of Monday Night Football, giving us another cryptic look at what to expect from Din Djarin and Baby Yoda’s (sorry, not sorry “The Child”) new adventure, as the clan of two explore a potential path to finding the little one’s mystical people and the long lost history of the Jedi that once existed.

The next chapter begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. https://t.co/aMW0yJoENL — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 20, 2020

It’s not going to be easy going — or easy sailing! — for Team Mudhorn, though. If everyone wanting a piece of Baby Yoda wasn’t enough, there’s still the long shadow of Mandalore being cast over these events, as Din finds himself still fleeing the clutches of Moff Gideon and his powerful relic of Mandalore’s rebellious history.

The trailer might not give us the hints we want about the rumoured familiar faces that might cross paths with our heroes this season, but it leaves us with plenty to think about while we wait for the second season to begin — which isn’t all too far off now!

The Mandalorian — starring Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Gina Carano — returns to Disney+ on October 30.

Everything We (Think We) Know About The Mandalorian Season 2 The trailer for The Mandalorian season two is finally here and it’s about damn time. It’s an epic trailer that gives us a fantastic tease of what’s to come, while also revealing almost nothing about what is actually happening in a galaxy far, far, away. Read more